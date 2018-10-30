If you want to enhance your collaboration and productivity, then you need to take the DevOps course. Devops is the combination of process and philosophies. Devops contains four basic components, which are, culture, collaboration, tools, and practices. DevOps enables a quality for organizations to better serve their customers and compete more effectively in the market. By taking DevOps course, you will get the ability to solve critical issues quickly, and better manage unplanned work.
The steps for successful DevOps implementation are as follows,
1. Understand Your Infrastructure need
The DevOps infrastructure contains three components, which are,
- Cycle time
- Versioning environments
- Infra as a code
Cycle Time - Your software cycle has to be defined in a generic way including ability, limitations, and downtime.
Versioning Environments – It helps to roll out or back your plan. If you are having multiple modules and tightly coupled, then it requires a clean and neat plan to identify each and every patch and release.
Infra as a code – It means a solution to address both needs including versioning environments and lessening cycle time by gathering and managing your infrastructure as a code. Whatever your design should be scalable for a long time.
2. Don’t jump start
It is needless to automate the whole cycle in one shot. You have to apply a small entity, apply your philosophy and get this approved. Once you feel your POC is justified, start scaling up now and create a complete pipeline and define a process. If you do this, anytime you go back and check what needs to be done still. Your small success will assist you to get confidence in your team and builds a trust to stakeholder and your customers.
3. Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment
It is not fair if your team is not ready to implement this continuous integration and continuous delivery. Take, for example, you and your team members are working on an agile team. Of course, there could be many teams and multiple modules are coupled, in which you are as well involved. On each passing day, you work on your stories and at the end of the day, you push your ‘private build’ of your work to verify if it builds and ‘deliver’ it to a team build server.
This means that you all integrate your work in the common area and do build integration. Doing these integrations on a regular basis is what called continuous integration. Continuous deployment does not mean that every change is deployed to production. It actually means that every change is proven to be deployable at any time. You need to follow some practices for this, which are as follows,
- Maintain a Staging Environment that Emulates Production
- Always deploy in staging then move to production
- Automate Testing of Features and Nonfunctional Requirements
- Automatically fetch version-controlled development artifacts
4. Define Performance and do benchmarking
You should do some performance testing and gather a collective benchmarking report for the recent build shared by your team, as this is the only thing that will justify the quality of your build and required infra too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.