Stephanie Kelton, author of Modern Monetary Theory, seen attending "The Bloomberg 50" Celebration at The Morgan Library on Dec. 9, 2019 in New York City. This article’s author, an Indian American venture capitalist, writes: “In essence Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) says government deficits are not necessarily bad. Since our government has the authority to “print” money it cannot go bankrupt.” (Clint Spaulding/Getty Images for Bloomberg)