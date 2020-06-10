Indian American writer Neera Kuckreja Sohoni writes: “So when we determine and vow that no death like Floyd’s will ever again occur, we have to go beyond slogans and renamed plazas, and streets painted in yellow, and murals freely available to express one’s rage, and yes, even stricter laws. We need also to delve into ourselves and individually to commit our person to contribute to the equal treatment under law goal by reforming our own conduct.” Seen above: Hundreds of protestors at a rally calling for police reform led by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams on June 8, 2020 in New York City. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)