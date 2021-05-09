Secular India, or a Just and Fair America, both have been commonly targeted for their perpetuation of the myths based on their glorious past and their unique claims to one being the world’s largest, and the other being the world’s longest lasting democracy.
Every few years, expat Indians of various degrees of eminence and credibility but a fading once cherished memory of the Motherland, take it upon themselves to trash India. Salman Rushdie – ‘Midnight’s Children’s famous author did so in his recent interview when he asserted that Indian secularism is on the decline, and that if the above book was being written today, “the situation in India would require writing a darker story.”
In the same interview, showing he is WOKE, he expressed concern about America becoming a more dangerous place, adding, “And the danger comes not from foreign terrorists, but from homegrown White terrorists. And that’s the greatest danger facing this country now.”
The WOKE phenomenon combined with the Critical Race Theory has generated a militant confrontational climate, which has overtaken the world, further enthusing the zealous to bemoan what they believe is the loss of a secular India and its dying democracy. Even the Constitution of India’s legitimacy and representativeness is being questioned on grounds its framers were a select group of elitist western educated Indians who were not popularly elected. America and its legacy similarly are being derided and their cherished concepts, icons, and accomplishments hounded, silenced, and outlawed.
In America, the race-based theology is pitting the oppressed Black race and minority ethnicities against the exploitative White dominion, while in India, there is a similar trend to pit the exploited under-privileged castes, communities, tribes and faiths against the oppressive upper caste. This divisive matrix is now presented as the only permissible way in which to view, diagnose and correct human ills.
Racial and class oppression in varying degrees has blemished all societies. No one denies that privileged class and communities exist, disadvantaging others. What is moot is the extent to which most of us need to be condemned as racist and classists, while the remaining are celebrated as the new warriors of justice and equity.
The indoctrination that America is evil, and prosperous on the backs of colored red, black, brown and yellow folk, infiltrated college campuses long ago, which were the earliest hunting and breeding grounds for denouncing the whitewashing of American history, and for actively condemning all Whites as slavery’s successors and beneficiaries.
Aided by federal bounties offered by the Biden administration, instructional materials based on CRT are being introduced to children aged 5 years and above. The WOKE curriculum’s focus is on unmasking the wrongs of slavery that caused the decimation of Black and Native American peoples, and shaming Whites into accepting the blame for victimizing all others.
Under that framework, White and light skin color kids will need to explore how and why they are advantaged, affirm that their advantaged status is bad, their parents are wretched, and their ancestors were brutes. Conversely, non-Blacks of all varieties have to perceive themselves as victims of White racism and colonialism.
The above one-sided view wrongly assumes that oppression is a monopoly of Whites, and within Blacks and other victim ethnicities, there are no oppressed or disavowed and none that can be characterized as colonizers! It also forces children to interact with each other not simply as kids but as White or Black kids, and as oppressed or oppressing kids.
Imbalances and injustices in societies and polities everywhere are now to be ascribed solely to racism. Most recently, even climate degradation – predicted to doom our planet in the next 10 years – according to the Green Deal’s imaginative spokesperson Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, is attributable to racism.
The disaster theory of climate has impacted young learners but not always in positive ways. The phobia of being hurt by an outraged climate is poignantly revealed by a nine-year old child. When asked by her mother what she learnt about climate in her school, she answered, “Our earth is burning, and we will all die soon.” With sufficient race-based indoctrination, expect our kids and grandkids to define race and racial injustice’s impact on humanity’s survival in the same deathly suicidal terms.
In the new WOKE world we are being compelled to enter, there is no such thing as individual merit or failure, no race-devoid standard by which to judge achievement and ability, no societal system to uphold except the one that respects and treats everyone (with exception of Whites) as victim and commits to compensate them individually and collectively.
Levelling the field in schools means renouncing proficiency in English and Math as white colonial demeaning impositions on an otherwise gifted people. One can imagine how our future generations will fail to compete with China which is furiously working its kids to overtake American and other Westerners in STEM and in emerging new disciplines requiring greater specialized knowledge.
Today, America is facing an acute shortage of chips used in all gadgets from household appliances to cars, planes, satellites and rockets slowing down our key manufacturing industries. Tomorrow, we will have a similar acute shortfall of people with sufficient math and engineering talent to work, lead and innovate industrial and other activities.
If China and Russia had combined and conspired to undermine America’s success, they would have needed much more time to accomplish what this harmful counter-culture, counter progress, counter merit and counter productivity ethos has already achieved and is further set to do.
As parents and teachers we have to call them out for their destructive contrarian approach to America and to its coming generations. Unlearning American history and throwing away even its nobler parts amounts to throwing away the baby with the bathwater.
Learning to show the knee to the flag and to stay seated when the anthem is being played or to generate distrust and hatred between races, or to deride any deference to merit in performance as a selfish White imposition is to allow our children to regress.
Embracing victimhood necessarily entails embracing despair and the crushing of ambition and hope. It is unlikely to correct the wrongs of the past or the present. But it will definitely mar our nation’s future.
(Neera Kuckreja Sohoni is an Indian American published author. Her essays have appeared in ethnic and other media. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.)
