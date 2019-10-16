If one could ever imagine two neighboring nation-states born on the same day, of the same racial stock, history and culture but which have evolved into two nations with so much contrast in their vision, philosophy and purpose of existence, it would be India and Pakistan. This was on full display recently at the 2019 United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York. At this gathering, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the positive message of progress, unity, harmony and peace to the world, while Pakistan’s Imran Khan’s remarks were replete with hate, bitterness, anti-western rhetoric and violence-inciting sentiments. Also, whereas Narendra Modi came across as a seasoned world statesman, Imran Khan appeared to be an unsophisticated novice entrant to the world of global politics. Khan’s negative message to the world body reflected his frustration and inherent inability to cope with domestic challenges facing Pakistan.
What was most glaring to observe was the difference in the aura the two leaders created during their presence in America. While Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States was in a more public view as it was marked by his engagements with world political leaders, American business groups, meetings with corporate chieftains, and addresses at social functions; Imran Khan’s interactions with leaders at the UN were not much in the public view and did not get as much press coverage. He focused mainly on complaining against India about the Kashmir issue, which most consider India’s internal matter.
Modi’s most memorable moment in his United States visit came on Sept. 22, 2019 when he addressed the joint rally with U.S. President Donald Trump at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston, Texas, where the two leaders electrified some 50,000 Indian Americans with their speeches. The event was also attended by many elected members of the U.S. House of Representatives and senators, and highlighted the growing significance of the Indian diaspora in American politics and economy.
In his remarks to the United Nations, Narendra Modi highlighted and summarized the developmental work India had been doing to improve the lives of its citizens in the area of civil infrastructure, employment, industrial development, sanitation, education, housing, healthcare, economic opportunities, poverty elimination, scientific research, etc. He also emphasized the importance of global safety and security, and the need to eliminate the menace of violent terrorism from the world to provide a fear-free environment that is conducive to internal peace and prosperity for all nations.
In contrast, Imran Khan’s remarks were focused on list of “complaints” against the world community. He highlighted the issue of the economic corruption in Pakistan and global Islamophobia as being responsible for lack of Pakistan’s industrial and economic progress. He held foreign banks responsible for Pakistan’s economic woes since they sheltered the stolen cash assets owned by many Pakistani politicians while depriving Pakistan of much needed cash to meet its obligations towards foreign creditors. He cited the specific example of Pakistan having to recently borrow from International Monetary Fund to meet its balance of payment obligations.
But the actual wrath of Imran Khan was reserved for India, and was vociferously unleashed in his remarks about India’s recent move to fully integrate its state of Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union for the purposes of effective border security and optimal economic development. On this specific subject his demeanor was not only indignant but also uncivil, quite unbecoming of a national leader when he drew an atrocious parallel between India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adolph Hitler of Germany, who was responsible for the death of millions of European Jews in the 1940s.
He also compared India’s political party Bhartiya Janata Party, and its associate Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh to Germany’s Nazi party, and accused Prime Minister Modi of being a Hindu supremacist engaged in ethnic cleansing in Kashmir. But the facts do not bear this out. India is a country with almost 180 million Muslims living side by side with other religions of India for centuries.
Through his inflammatory rhetoric against India and his call for Jihad in Kashmir, Imran Khan encouraged and incited violent sentiments among Indian Muslims. Additionally, his warning to the world about the impending “bloodbath” in Kashmir when India eased or lifted internal restrictions was particularly irresponsible, and if anything, it only gave justification to India’s actions in Kashmir to protect it from Pakistan’s infiltration.
The United Nations is an international platform to spread the message of hope, peace, and harmony among the community of nations rather than to spread hate, hopelessness and horror as Pakistan prime minister managed to do. This created a negative perception of Imran Khan. He had reportedly come to the United Nations only to fulfill his “Mission Kashmir” and discuss the issue with the global community to make a case against India. But he could not succeed. So, he blamed the world community for siding with India due to its 1.3 billion strong consumer base, an economic fact no nation can ignore.
In the final analysis, Imran Khan’s visit to the UN and his negative speech to the world body did not at all help Pakistan to promote its cause in the world. Nor did it help him achieve his “Mission Kashmir” except winning some accolades back home from the domestic press or the Pakistan military elite. In retrospect, it might have been an ill-advised move by Imran Khan because it did not really help Pakistan in its economic development, nor its efforts in alleviating poverty, sickness or unemployment among its citizens – the core functions of a government.
Pakistan is heir to a great civilization and culture similar to India. It could be perhaps better served if it redefined its national philosophy and purpose, dropped animosity towards India, redirected its limited resources towards its internal development, honored the internationally recognized Line of Control in Kashmir, and established permanent peace with India. Only such an approach can create lasting peace and prosperity for Pakistani citizens in the future.
(Dr. Chandra Mittal is an Indian American professor at Houston Community College, an op-ed columnist, and co-founder of the Indo-American Association, Houston.)
