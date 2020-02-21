It was a year ago, on Feb. 26, 2019, that Indian Air Force planes entered into Pakistani air space and struck at Balakot, but Pakistan refuses to behave itself. It was rattled, for it was almost after half a century that Indian war planes had entered Pakistan, but it persists with its hostility towards by all means—overt, covert, and political.
On Feb. 1, the Pakistan Army indulged in shelling forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir, though there was no immediate report of any casualty in the firing and shelling, a defense spokesperson said. On Feb. 5, militants opened fire on security forces in Lawaypora area outside Srinagar. In the gun battle, two militants were killed while a CRPF trooper died. These are regular occurrences in Jammu & Kashmir.
Politically, too, Pakistan is extremely active in its bellicosity against us. On Feb. 4, its Parliament unanimously expressed its “unflinching and unwavering support” to the Kashmiri people. It also demanded that India should revoke the abrogation of Article 370 which gave Jammu & Kashmir a special status.
That was not all. Members of the fundamentalist Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl wanted Islamabad to declare Jihad against India. “Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali even suggested a date for it, stating that Prime Minister Imran Khan should officially announce that Pakistan would start a war with India after Feb 10,” the Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported on Feb. 4.
After Maulana Chitrali, a couple of other lawmakers also said that war was the only option available with nuclear-powered Pakistan to liberate the people of Kashmir and to complete the “unfinished plan” of the subcontinent’s partition. “When will we do jihad? Announce jihad. Tell India that Pakistani forces will attack it in a week and 220 million people will be behind the country’s armed forces,” said Maulana Chitrali.
While Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan doesn’t look like a mad mullah, he too keeps making threats. In the Legislative Assembly of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in Muzaffarabad on Feb. 5, Khan said, “Modi made a fatal mistake (by abolishing Article 370), one that he could not step back from… He cannot go back from where he has taken India.”
Pakistanis are like the Bourbons of the yore: they have forgotten nothing and they have learnt nothing. Their hatred for India is undying.
This is despite the fact that India has always exhibited calm and poise in dealing with Pakistanis. We roundly defeated them in 1971, dismembered their nation into two, and held more than 90,000 prisoners of war. We didn’t use them as hostages to force Islamabad to accept our position on Kashmir. We have tolerated militancy in Punjab and Kashmir, both killing tens of thousands if not lakhs of our citizens and security personnel.
We are still a much bigger and mightier military than Pakistan, backed by a far stronger economy and more technological prowess than Pakistan’s. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally recently, “The Indian armed forces won’t take more than a week to 10 days to make Pakistan bite dust.” Even if it lasts for over 10 days, the result would be the same—Pakistan’s defeat. The Indian Prime Minister was stating a fact.
But Islamabad took it as a threat, and slammed Modi’s “irresponsible and war-mongering” remarks. A Pakistani Foreign Ministry statement said, “We urge the international community to take cognizance of the Indian leadership’s continuing belligerent rhetoric and aggressive measures, which pose a threat to regional peace and security.” Its reminiscent of the Hindi saying, ‘Ulta chor kotwal ko daante (The thief rebukes the police chief)’.
Make no mistake about it; the Balakot strike did rattle Pakistan, even if Islamabad’s version is accepted that the Balakot strike didn’t cost it anything, that nobody was killed or injured there, etc. This is the reason that the Pakistanis hate him so intensely; it is evident from their TV shows in which he is calumniated and lampooned. The Balakot strike carried the message that their export of terror to India won’t be without any cost. This was unprecedented; they had become accustomed to pro-forma ‘strong condemnations’ from our politicians; but now there was, and is, a Prime Minister who can teach them a lesson.
In fact, India can teach Pakistan many a lesson even without firing a shot. It can, and should, try to use peaceful weapons like water and multinational corporations. It is time we seriously explored the possibility of weaponizing water. Similarly, we can try to persuade the MNCs present in both countries to quit Pakistan.
“War is nothing,” the great military thinker Carl von Clausewitz wrote, “but a continuation of politics with the admixture of other means” (emphasis added). It is another matter that he is often misquoted of having said, “War is nothing but a continuation of politics by other means.” Since Pakistan uses overt, covert, and political means to fight against us, we should also employ all means against it — military, political, and economic.
(The author is a freelance writer. This article was provided by the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, Calif.)
