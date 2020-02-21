Feb. 26, 2020 marks the first anniversary of the Balakot Strike. In this file photo, the president of the National Akali Dal party, Paramjeet Singh Pamma (center), holds a placard while shouting anti-Pakistan slogans with party activists during a demonstration in New Delhi on Feb. 26, 2019, as they celebrate the Indian Air Force strike launched on a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp at Balakot. (Sajjad Hussain/AFP via Getty Images)