Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal (left), Bharatiya Janata Party Punjab president and Indian Parliament member Shwait Malik (2nd right) and BJP candidate from Amritsar Hardeep Singh Puri (right) gesture during BJP's Vijay Sankalp rally, in Hoshiarpur on May 10, 2019. (Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images)