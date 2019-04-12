Young Indian supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party wait to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech during one of his political campaigns ahead of India's general election, in Gohpur, some 299 kms from Guwahati, the capital city of Assam, on March 30, 2019. Modi embarked on a campaign blitz March 28 with three huge rallies where he declared voters would reward his decision to test new weapons and bomb Pakistan with a thumping election victory. (Biju Boro/AFP/Getty Images)