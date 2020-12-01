I came to the United States in 1954 on a Vijayalakshmi Pandit scholarship awarded by Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey for a 4-year undergraduate study. After that, I graduated from Columbia University Graduate School of Business.
In 1954, which is 66 years ago, in the tristate area we had only 250 Indians. This included 150 students and 100 employees of the Indian Consulate, Indian Mission to the U.N., and the U.N. In the U.S. we had 3,000 Indian students. The Indian American population was 4 million according to the 2010 census. I estimate it could be 6 million according to the 2020 census.
In 1976, the Indian American population had grown to 250,000. I recall publishing an article in an Indian American newspaper predicting the future of Indian Americans. In that article, I highlighted how the Jewish community had grown and become most influential in politics, technology, and communications. Members of the Jewish community largely came to the U.S. without much education. They went through much difficulty but they attached importance to religion and education. In a few generations they were able to establish themselves as the highest educated in the U.S. They were the top intellectuals in education, communications, and politics and Wall Street. They were the advisers to the occupants in the White House. In that article I asked where will Indian Americans be 50 years from then? Will they emulate Jewish Americans?
Indians everywhere are really proud that the oldest democracy has now elected an Indian American woman as its vice president, Kamala Harris.
The community has been building political clout, slowly but steadily. As the population of Indian Americans has grown, so has their political clout. Of course, their quality of representation is quite disproportionate to their small population.
Indian Americans have also been elected as governors, a U.S. senator, several congressmen, and many state and local officials and judges. Two hundred Indian Americans contested in the 2020 elections beginning with the primary. Out of this, a net of 30 competed finally and approximately 20 were elected. This a very impressive performance by a very young community within such a short time. They have come from second and third generation Indians.
Indian Americans have demonstrated that their character, values, education, religion, and work ethics will contribute to keep on building political clout at the local, state, and national levels.
Who Are Indian Americans? They are spelling bee contestants and winners; high achieving students in high school, college, universities; faculty members and deans of universities; high tech professionals, CEOs of top corporations and others.
Indian Americans are the highest educated in the U.S. They also earn the highest, with average incomes of a little over 100,000. The median income for Americans is $50,000.
Let me cite some examples of topnotch successful Indian Americans:
There are only four trillion dollar corporations. Indians are CEOs of two: Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft; Sunder Pichai of Google/Alphabet. Indra Nooyi is a member of the Board of Directors of Amazon, another trillion dollar corporation.
Rajat Gupta was the first Indian CEO of the McKinsey management consulting firm. Rono Dutta was CEO of United Airlines. Ajay Banga is the CEO of Mastercard. Vikram Pandit was CEO of Citigroup. Warren Buffet is grooming Ajit Jain to succeed him. And Laxmi Mittal is the steel king of the world.
Zubin Mehta was conductor of the New York Philharmonic Opera. Vivek Murthy was the U.S. Surgeon General. Nikki Haley was America’s ambassador to the U.N. And Richard Verma was the U.S. ambassador to India.
Two-thirds of all the hotels are owned by Indian Americans; 40% of all high tech start-up firms in the Silicon Valley are by Indians; Harvard School of Business elected an Indian American dean more than a decade ago, and he has been succeeded by another Indian American.
There are 25,000 faculty members of Indian origin in colleges and universities. Several are chairman and deans of departments and schools. Fifty percent of all Ph.D.s are earned by Indian Americans.
If Indians are the smartest, people wonder why India is not modern like China, the U.S., Japan? If Indians can be leaders in the U.S., why don’t they lead India? Who can answer this $64,000 question?
Thirty million Indians live overseas and so many countries have elected Indians as leaders. There is no reason why India cannot modernize and catch up with China. As the largest democracy and now closest to the oldest democracy, India can modernize and develop its economy with the cooperation of overseas Indians and the countries where they live.
(The author is former president and CEO of First Asian Securities Corporation, New York City. The Indian American is also senior adviser at Imagindia Institute, a think tank in New Delhi. He lives in Scarsdale, New York.)
