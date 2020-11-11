NEW YORK – Indian American organizations and leaders are seeing the announcement of the election of Kamala Harris as the next U.S. Vice President as a vindication of the dream of America as the land of opportunities and look forward to working with her and Joe Biden as President in healing the national divide.
“A generation of Indian Americans made this country their home because they knew it meant anything was possible for their children. Today, the daughter of one of those Indian Americans proved their faith,” said Neil Makhija, executive director of the Indian American Impact Fund, an advocacy and political action group.
He said that the Indian American community coming out to vote in key states like Pennsylvania and Arizona took the Biden-Harris team to victory.
IMPACT raised $10 million to support the voter turnout efforts of the Asian and Indian American community “in critical states, including Pennsylvania and Arizona, where our community’s engagement was enough to make the margin.”
The organization spent nearly $2 million in each of the key states, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, and Texas, to get more from the community to vote, he said.
“Harris has broken many glass ceilings. I never dreamed that in my lifetime a person of Indian heritage would be a heartbeat away from the Presidency but here we are,” said Shekar Narasimhan, chairman of the Asian American Pacific Islander Victory Fund that supports candidates of the ethnicity.
“We have proved once again that democracy works and ‘We the People’ make the choice,” he said.
The Hindu American Foundation “looks forward to working with the Biden-Harris administration to address issues of mutual concern and interest to the Hindu-American community,” said Suhag Shukla, the advocacy organization’s executive director.
Rajwant Singh, chairman of the Sikh Council on Religion and Education and founder of EcoSikh, said: “Sikhs across the U.S. have expressed joy at Joe Biden’s and Kamala Harris’s election. America needed a leader who would be serious about solving the biggest health challenge of Covid-19 and would set a positive tone in the nation and the world.”
“A core value of Sikhism is woman’s empowerment, and we are encouraged to see a woman elected to high office in the U.S.,” said Gurwin Singh Ahuja, co-founder of the National Sikh Campaign.
When Harris enters 1 Observatory Circle, the official home of the Vice President in January 2021, she will have achieved many firsts: The first woman, the first person of Indian descent, the first African American, the first with Jamaican heritage and the first daughter of immigrants to hold that office.
Harris is the embodiment of the American dream with the amalgam of all those unique identities and adding to that her White Jewish husband, Douglas Emhoff, and stepdaughters to complete the American mosaic.
Her multi-racial background gives her a degree of identity fluidity to navigate American society riven by race and ethnicity.
Born in the U.S. to immigrants, cancer researcher Shyamala Gopalan from India and economics professor Donald Harris from Jamaica, Harris has leapt in a generation to a position that puts her a heartbeat away from the presidency.
Harris wrote in her memoir, “The Truths We Hold,” that she was raised in “a place where people believed in the most basic tenet of the American Dream: that if you worked hard and do right by the world, your kids will be better off than you were.”
After her parents divorced when she was only seven, Harris was brought up by her mother, who she called “the woman most responsible for my presence here today.”
She has described her mother as “tough and fierce and protective” yet “generous and loyal and funny” and credits her for her success.
In her memoir, Harris wrote that the lesson she inherited from her mother that “it was service to others that gave life purpose and meaning” came from her grandmother Rajam, who had not completed high school but was a fiery protector of victims of domestic abuse.
Moving from New Delhi to Berkeley, Calif., for her Ph.D. in the tumultuous era of the ‘60s civil rights movements, Gopalan joined the protests “with a sense of justice imprinted on her soul,” Harris wrote.
Her relationship with fellow-activist Donald Harris grew under the clamor of the protests and Kamala Harris recalls: “My parents often brought me in a stroller with them to civil rights marches.”
In this environment, she wrote: “My mother understood very well that she was raising two Black daughters. She knew that her adopted homeland would see Maya as Black girls, and she was determined to make sure we would grow into confident, proud black women.”
Her sister Maya is also a lawyer.
One of her experiences from her childhood popped up in her memorable confrontation with Biden during a debate last year when she was running for president against him – and almost 20 others – in the initial phases of the Democratic presidential race.
Questioning his credentials on fighting racism, she said that while he opposed efforts to racially integrate schools by transporting children by bus from their racially segregated areas to schools in another place to break down racial barriers, she happened to be one of the children on those buses.
That also brought out the age difference between them. He will be the oldest president to take office next year at 78, when she would be only 55.
One of the criteria for his vice president pick was for her to be younger, but with enough experience and capability to become president if the need arose.
While the African American identity became the dominant one and, in fact, the one that boosted her chances to the get the vice presidential nomination, Harris wrote: “Our classical Indian names harked back to our heritage and we were raised with a strong awareness of and appreciation for Indian culture. My mother, grandparents, aunts and uncle instilled us with pride in our South Asian roots.”
“I was also very close to my mother’s brother, Balu, and her two sisters, Sarala and Chinni (whom I called Chittis, which means ‘younger mother’ (in Tamil),” she recalled.
Her uncle, G. Balachandran is a retired academic, who has a Ph.D. from the U.S. Her aunt Sarala is a retired obstetrician and the other aunt, whose formal name is Mahalaxmi, was an information scientist in Canada.
Harris made a humorous video with actor-director Mindy Kaling about making masala dosa that was released during her campaign for presidential nomination.
Shyamala Gopalan’s father P.V. Gopalan was born in Painganadu in Tamil Nadu and joined government service under the British and his work took him and the family to Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Lusaka, Zamibia, before he retired to Chennai after working for the post-Independence Indian government.
Harris claims that her grandfather had also been a “freedom-fighter,” although he worked for the British Raj.
She recalls visiting him as a child in Lusaka, where he had been sent by the Indian government in the late ‘60s to help that young nation deal with a refugee crisis brought on by a renegade White supremacist government breaking away from Britain in neighboring Southern Rhodesia, which became Zimbabwe after overthrowing them.
Shyamala Gopalan moved to Canada to teach and research in Montreal when Harris was about 12.
Harris rounded off her international exposure going to high school in Quebec. But she returned to the U.S. to study at Howard University, a historically African American institution in Washington.
She went back to California for her law degree, which she received from the University of California Hastings College of Law.
She started off as a deputy prosecutor in Alameda County in California and moved on to San Francisco as an assistant prosecutor heading the career criminal division.
District attorneys or prosecutors are elected in California and she ran against the San Francisco prosecutor Terence Hallinan pulling an upset victory over him in 2003, and this launched her political career.
In 2010, she successfully contested the election for California attorney general and was re-elected 2014.
One of her controversial actions was to back criminal penalties for parents of children who are chronically absent from school with critics calling it the criminalization of the poor.
She ran for the Senate in 2016 and was elected, putting her in the national spotlight. As a member of the judiciary committee, she brought her prosecutorial skills to the questioning of people like Brett Kavanaugh when he was the Supreme Court nominee, attorney general Willian Barr and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Harris does not appear to have close ties to her father and has not mentioned him in her speeches.
When she was asked the about 1,900 convictions her office obtained for offences relating to marijuana when she was the San Francisco prosecutor, she admitted smoking it and reportedly joked: “Half my family’s from Jamaica. Are you kidding me?”
Her father rebuked her saying, according to Jamaica Global: “Myself and my immediate Jamaican family, we wish to categorically dissociate ourselves from this travesty.”
He accused her of bringing up “the fraudulent stereotype of a pot-smoking joy seeker and in the pursuit of identity politics.”
The publication said that according to some Jamaicans: “Harris tends to downplay her Jamaican heritage when it suits her, crediting her Tamil Indian mother with the most significant influence on her life and outlook and rarely talks about her father’s influence.”
“Her father Donald, hardly ever gets credit except when mentioned alongside her mother, but rarely as an individual.”
