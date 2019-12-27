U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar participate in a press conference at the State Department in Washington, DC on Dec. 18, 2019. During their meeting, India and the U.S. signed an agreement to facilitate transfer of defense technology. Indian American author Ramesh Kumar Nanjundaiya notes here the “It is heartening to note that USA is one of the top five investment destinations for FDI from India.” (Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images)