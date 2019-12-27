A fully computerized intellectual property rights office in India will be a game changer to further the two-way bilateral trade and investment between the U.S. and India in 2020 and beyond.
Recently in the upper house of the Rajya Sabha, it was announced by the concerned minister that in order to further traction the two-way trade and investment between the U.S. and India, which is one of the top priorities of 2020, a highly sophisticated and fully computerized India's intellectual property rights office module is being developed in India on the same lines as that of the USA. In the USA there is one sophisticated IPR office for the whole country and every state works online. The IPR module in India would cover all the major areas of IPR including patents, copyright and trademark (similar to the U.S. model). This news will be a big welcome to the U.S. as they had expressed concerns on this front. This will now open up doors for all types of increased bilateral business, technology transfer, trade and investment activities between the two countries as the proposed model in India follows the USA model.
The Indian IPR module will also reach the remotest corners of India where direct engagement via video conferencing to get advice on all areas of IPR will be available free of cost. This will be a big boon for the growing "start-up business,” entrepreneurship-led businesses, VC and investor funding avenues from the USA, and the growing SME and the MSME sectors as well. Such an office will be fully equipped to protect the traditional knowledge of the country. This will ensure that the traditional knowledge of the country in traditional medicine will have to be necessarily patented in India and not go elsewhere to other countries.
Likewise, all foreign technologies coming into India will be tracked on all the parameters of IPR and thus the foreign partner can be assured that there is no IPR infringement. Intellectual property has always been a big issue for the U.S. India will now demonstrate that it is going to have a strong and robust patent and trademark regime to satisfy the Americans. Likewise, India would also want similar guarantees from the U.S. for its IP, especially in the software, entertainment and pharmaceutical industries.
In view of the above development, it is expected that the year 2020 and beyond will see expanding trade and commercial linkages. The latest statistics reveals that the total bilateral trade (goods and services) between India and U.S. increased to a level of $142 billion in the year 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% going forward. It is worthwhile to state that in this period, the growth in bilateral trade was accelerated by services trade, which grew at a CAGR of 13.4%. Goods trade grew at a CAGR of 10.6%. During the year 2018, goods trade contributed to 61.6% and trade in services contributed to 38.4% of the total India-U.S. bilateral trade of $142 billion.
Goods Trade: Starting from a modest $14 billion in 2000, the bilateral trade in goods has increased to $87.5 billion in 2018 (CAGR of 10.6%), making the U.S. our second largest trading partner. Of this, India exported $54.4 billion to U.S. and imported $33.12 billion from U.S. Trade in goods during the year 2018 was $87.53 billion as compared to $74.33 billion during the year 2017, which is an increase of 17.8%. During the period January-July 2019, trade in goods grew by 10.5% to $ 55.31 billion from $ 50.06 billion during the corresponding period in 2018 (source: MEA).
Trade in Services: Bilateral trade in services has grown at a very fast pace since the year 2000, increasing from a mere $6 billion in 2000 to $54.6 billion in the year 2018 (CAGR of 13.1%). Of this, India’s exports of services to the U.S. were valued at $28.8 billion and India's imports of services from the U.S. were valued at $25.8 billion. Trade in services during the year 2018 was $54.56 billion as compared to $51.9 billion during 2017, which is an increase of 5.2%. During the period January-June 2019, trade in services grew by 1.3% to 27.46 billion from $27.12 billion during the corresponding period in 2018. It is heartening to note that USA is one of the top five investment destinations for FDI from India. A survey done by CII in November 2017 found that 100 Indian companies have invested $ 17.9 billion in the United States creating 113,000 jobs in all 50 states of the U.S. India’s top companies, including Wipro, Infosys, L&T and Mahindra, have recently made announcements for increasing their investments in the U.S. Mahindra became the first company in over 25 years to invest in Detroit investing $230 million. The first vehicle rolled out from the plant on March 2, 2018. U.S. direct investment in India amounts to about $33 billion across several sectors such as manufacturing, services, pharmaceuticals etc. In view of all the above, let us now examine just one sector of activity that of VC and investor interest for the U.S. (Bay Area, California) funding businesses in India.
Analyzing the VC investors market in the Bay Area, California, and their interest in India:
Viewing a number of recent examples, my personal research study and views indicate to me that today VC investors seem open to explore new investment avenues favorably towards India. A case in example is Sequoia Capital which has lately deepened its relationship in India when it launched Surge, an accelerator program oriented towards India.
Another company Accel has also upped its investment with Bangalore-based Taxiforsure and the best part was that it was acquired by Ola. A company which is making news here is Matrix Partners, which has raised funds for its 3rd India fund to target the women's market. The name of Sumir Chandra is also making rounds who is following innovations around fintech and consumer goods in India. Chiratae Ventures (erstwhile IDG Ventures) in Bengaluru is closely and actively following leads with Silicon Valley VC investors. Their 4th fund in the $300 million range is apparently doing well under the new Chiratae brand.
However, a company to watch here is Krish Panu's Point Guard Ventures which is targeting Indians from the U.S. returning to India to start business and he wishes to capitalize on this to explore two-way investment flows. Another name which is familiar here is that of Mohanjit Jolly when he cofounded Iron Pillar and when it closed a $90 million fund for technology sector investments.
Today the VC community in the Silicon Valley has come to a conclusion that most Indian companies receiving VC funding from the U.S. are typically local Indian companies for the domestic market play and will thus remain conservative. The push to relook at India also came due to the Walmart's acquisition of Flipkart which was a major liquidity event on a large scale not seen in the past.
From the foregoing it is apparent that the trajectory of the efforts made by both India and the USA in recent times to align with each other's interests has been simply remarkable particularly seen in the last 3 years. This is not only in the traditional sectors of activities but also in such emerging sectors as aerospace and defense, freight sector, chemicals, infrastructure, IT/BT and energy. Today one can notice a definite traction not only at the government to government level exchanges but also the active private sector of IT/BT, life sciences, imports and exports, project financing and Venture capital financing. Today the U.S.'s commitment to help India create a blue economy provides various partnership opportunities in all forms of infrastructure development, energy sector, technology so as to forge a sustainable bilateral relationship.
(The writer is a resident of Sunnyvale, California.)
