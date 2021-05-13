India is in a state of biological war against an invisible enemy (coronavirus), which has imposed an unprecedented health emergency. While the magnitude of cases and the sudden spike in the second wave has pushed many countries into unsurmountable shortages, it does put a question mark on India’s handling of the pandemic this time, in comparison to a much better handling during the first wave last year.
Specialists may cite many reasons for the surge, from double mutation to casualness by all, including election rallies, religious gatherings, and slowing down of the momentum in capacity building for the forthcoming second wave, hence, revisiting existing management responses, in context of indigenous best practices/structures, is necessary to improve the situation.
Centralized Versus Decentralized Control
An unending spike in current Covid-19 infections with almost 4 lakh people getting affected daily, adding close to approximately 1 lakh cases and 4,000 deaths per day for over a week, despite recoveries, has put the entire Covid-19 management system in India out of gear. While every agency in the country is struggling to make up for shortages and develop capacities, a large number of friendly foreign countries have also dispatched health appliances and material, which have been/are being distributed.
During the first wave last year, India was grossly unprepared, but the control of the Covid-19 management system was centralized. The centralized lockdown and management helped India control the spread and generate requisite capacity to handle the case load during the process of unlocking. It did save many lives and the response was well appreciated globally, giving a hope that India could be the savior of the world in managing the pandemic.
Unfortunately, in a democracy, the credit seeking politics echoed the voice of health being state subject, the need to decentralize, together with problems of migrant labor, forced the country to adopt a decentralized management system as India unlocked.
It is understandable that the unlocking was essential for livelihood and getting the economy back on track, but stretching it to heavy crowding for events like elections was gross casualness which the coronavirus was in no mood to pardon.
It also brought forth a weakness in response, with the center and state governments waiting for the other to take an action and blaming each other for shortages and follies, along with the reasons mentioned earlier.
Today, the common man is suffering from shortage of oxygen, hospital beds, ventilators, and other appliances besides inadequate number of vaccines. Cases of hoarding/black-marketing of health appliances, oxygen, and hospital beds indicate leakages and inadequacy of the system in managing this crisis.
Despite an increase in national availability, shortages at the level of common patient raise a question mark on the efficiency and transparency of the existing logistics system.
Currently, every agency is working hard, but in silos without a visible central coordination, putting the desired output to sub-optimal level.
A case in point is people dying because of shortage/over hiked prices of ambulances in Delhi, which has innumerable flatbed vehicles with movers and packers, which can be made into makeshift ambulances by putting few mattresses and oxygen cylinders inside, provided the RTOs are tasked for it by appropriate authorities.
How Can India Manage it Better?
With the third wave of the pandemic on the horizon, India needs to acknowledge it as a warlike situation and everyone has to respond accordingly. Currently, a large number of agencies are working hard for Covid-19 management at national as well as state level in silos, without a centralized strategic plan and with little coordination, resulting in leakages, inadequacies and non-availability of resources to patients requiring it the most.
The fact that honorable Supreme Court of India appointed National Task Forces to control allocation and distribution of oxygen justifies the need for a centralized control of scarce resources. There is a need to declare it as a 'National Health Emergency' and activate the existing system and infrastructure of National Disaster Management Authority under the prime minister, suitably modified for handling the coronavirus pandemic, with minimum turbulence in ongoing effort.
It is necessary to have this central agency activated with state representatives for collective strategic decision making at two levels: firstly, at strategic level, with CCS (health minister included) to co-ordinate work of various ministries to improve capacity building, medical resource generation and policy guidelines; and secondly, at the operational level, with National Crisis Management Committee under cabinet secretary with senior representative of all stake holders, including the center (health, home, defense ministries and intelligence agencies) and states (nominated secretaries), expert professionals from various fields, doctors, public and private players, manufacturers and defense services, involved in Covid-19 management to issue implementable instructions for similar set up at state levels. It needs to be understood that pandemic management, besides medical care, requires sound logistics management and information management.
There is a need to activate NDMA Resource Center (suitably modified for pandemic) in New Delhi, with every possible information on smartboards regarding patient load, the availability of hospital facilities, the progress of vaccination, the production of vaccines, health appliances, purchases, aids and every information to make viable strategic and operational, implementable plans through a process of collective decision making, nominating the agency to execute, which should be held accountable. It must have a media outlet to keep the nation informed of policy guidelines and allocations, as inadequate information leads to rumors, panic and related actions like hoarding.
If allotments are done through digitized models using latest management techniques (like transportation model) by participative decision making, then the center-state blame game can be reduced to a level that it doesn't obstruct response mechanism and makes last man delivery faster. All purchases and delivery must be on digital transaction mode to reduce leakages.
How Can Defense Forces Help?
Currently, defense forces are assisting in the national effort in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. Air force and navy are extensively involved in the transportation of health-related equipment from abroad and within the country. The Indian army has opened many additional make shift Covid hospitals, besides opening the existing ones to civil patients.
Efforts are also underway to recall some of the retired medical personnel to join in and add on to the effort. There is also scope to incorporate logistics expertise of services during crisis management in improving the supply chain management.
The engineering resources of railways and defense forces can be utilized for diverting manufacturing assembly lines of other gases to oxygen in the country to tide over shortages. For better synergy of efforts with civil authorities, it is necessary to keep defense services in information and decision-making loop.
Currently, out of 11 empowered groups, none has any representative from military, despite some states wanting the army to step in. While defense forces must support national effort, unlike some other disasters, it's not recommended that a state or district be handed over to military for Covid management.
Conclusion
The second wave of the coronavirus has established that health security is an inseparable part of national security and that the pandemic will have to be fought like a war, on a mission mode, with each agency playing its part in a coordinated manner to economize efforts and resources.
Health workers and most agencies are contributing to the best of their capabilities, but there is a need for better coordination to minimize shortages, leakages, and improving the overall efficiency to minimize wastages, as a lot of reserve resources will be required for the third wave as well.
Centralized planning, coordination, digitized allocation of meagre resources and decentralized execution at state level is the need of the hour. Security agencies and courts have to be ruthless in punishing hoarders/black marketers with fast-track trials. Foreign help is welcome but the future case load demands self-reliance in capacity building to defeat the pandemic at an unprecedented speed.
(Major General S. B. Asthana is a strategic and security analyst, a veteran Infantry General and the chief instructor, United Service Institution of India. The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.)
