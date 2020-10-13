The term "soft power" was coined by academic Joseph Nye of Harvard University to describe "the ability to attract and co-opt rather than coerce, use force or give money as a means of persuasion" in his 1990 book ‘Bound to Lead: The changing Nature of American Power’. Since then, the term has also been used in the context of increasing social and public perception of a nation's strength. Today, a nation's power is measured not only because of its economy, geopolitics and military might but also its culture, food, fashion, films and music, heritage etc. – its soft power.
In recent years, the University of Southern California has been publishing the Global Soft Power Report. The report says, as governments grapple with a volatile international political landscape and look to adjust their foreign policy strategies accordingly, they will need to re-evaluate their current approach to generating and leveraging soft power. In international diplomacy, where perception matters, it is soft power which gives nations an edge. Where does India stand in the latest rankings? Not in the Top 20 in spite of being the largest democracy.
Globalization has not only created global brands but certain omnipresent cultural imprints. A classic example is Hollywood, which has become the world's favorite entertainment. Or Chinese food, French wine, yoga, ayurveda, soccer, samba. With an estimated turnover of over $2.5 trillion annually, culture is one of the world's largest industries. France, for instance, draws over 70 million tourists and India a mere 10 million to savor its food, fashion and sights. India's rich heritage of architecture and craftsmanship, music and dance, food and clothing, spiritualism and colorful pageantry and festivals should make it an ideal tourist destination. Unfortunately, 'Incredible India' is still just a catchy slogan. While a small country gets three times more travelers, India is handicapped by lack of adequate and friendly tourist infrastructure. Even international destinations like Taj Mahal do not even have enough restrooms. Beggars and touts and greedy ill-informed guides and touts can put off any visitor.
In the last couple of years, attempts have been made to improve tourist infrastructure but this still falls short of global standards. The present government is hoping to change all this but the pace of change is slow. There is too much red tape and obstacles around.
We have not been able to capitalize even on yoga which is practiced by millions in over 100 countries today. By getting the United Nations to designate June 21 as International Yoga Day, the prime minister achieved a breakthrough, but where is the follow-up by the ministry of culture or tourism? Why can't we compile a list of the best yoga gurus and the best ashrams in India and publicize it? Today American and European yoga teachers are more popular than the more accomplished gurus in India. Similarly, we have not been able to cash in on our rich spiritual heritage. India, besides being home to Hinduism, is also the spiritual home of Buddhism. The much talked about Buddhist circuit (in spite of money pumped in by Japan) is still languishing for want of travel and infrastructure. Gaya does not have an international airport.
Hindu pilgrimage sites continue to be dirty without even a clean toilet in places like Varanasi or Puri. Though there has been some improvement in the temple towns in the recent past, a lot more needs to be done immediately. I wish Tirupati, Guruvayur, Vaishno Devi, Amarnath or Nathdwara and other temples were on an organized pilgrimage circuit for travelers.
One must acknowledge that the Incredible India campaign has been successfully run for the past few years, but ease of travel is still an issue. The government has opened the doors for visa on arrival to travelers from dozens of countries but now we need to reduce bottlenecks in travel and hospitality. Again, given the craze for holistic healing, the push needed for ayurveda is also inadequate in spite of the fact that we have a dedicated ministry for alternative and traditional medicine. Kerala's nature cure by itself can be a big brand. Similarly, Indian handicrafts, specially eco-friendly khadi, can become a great 21st century brand if marketed aggressively.
One of India's best known global brands is Bollywood, but even this is not exploited well. Fifty years ago, Indian cinema was extremely popular across Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia with the locals. In 1957, 'Mother India' became an international hit. In the 1970s and 80s, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan demonstrated the same cross-border appeal. Today, except for an occasional Shahrukh Khan (Germany) or Aamir Khan (China) starrer, Indian films are basically being watched only by the South Asian diaspora. The people who go as ambassadors of our films – many are second raters and bureaucrats – are unable to sell Bollywood well enough. Making India a filming location is hardly a priority yet that's what successive governments keep harping about. Films help tourism no doubt, but we need to hard sell our entertainment abroad. The government and the industry must work together to monetize the Bollywood brand well.
Unfortunately, besides talking, the government has done precious little to leverage this globally. Indian entertainers, too, like our politicians, are happy to engage with the Indian diaspora rather than with the world at large. While South Korean and Iranian films, for example, are finding widespread acceptance, we are happy with our captive audience. Our share of the global revenue is less than 2 percent. The government, through an impoverished NFDC, does participate in international festivals but India's presence is abysmally small and insignificant. Bollywood is happy participating in dubious awards shows and Indian film stars and singers are happy to perform for diaspora audiences overseas.
Some of you may recall that Indian musicians like Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Ali Akbar Khan and others were an international craze, what with the Beatles coming to learn from the sitar maestro. Even now, Indian music has many followers abroad but have we used it beyond an occasional concert organized by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations or some other Indian concert promoter? Interestingly, today, even Bollywood music has got its fans around the world. Bhangra is big in some parts of the world. Is there any effort to promote this? Both the Government and the private sector have to work together in this with a definite plan in mind. From its present $500 million annually, we should aim to raise direct Indian entertainment export to at least $10 billion by 2030.
India food is one of the top four cuisines in the world along with Italian, Chinese and French. Have we leveraged the sheer diversity of our food? Every state in India has its unique flavor but it's difficult to actually sample local delicacies in any major tourist destination in India. Indian cuisine can become the global favorite if marketed well. Indian missions abroad should be holding food popups and festivals regularly.
In the post-pandemic world, soft power is transformative. The time has come to bolster India's soft power and use it as a force multiplier both economically and strategically. Why can't we have more festivals of India overseas? ICCR and the External Publicity Division of the Foreign Ministry as well as the Indian Trade Promotion Organization and the three national academies – Sangeet Natak Akademi, Sahitya Akademi and Lalit Kala Akademi – desperatel need a revamp. The G20 summit in 2022, which is to be held in India to coincide with the 75th anniversary of India's independence, could be leveraged to showcase India's soft power to the world.
(Amit Khanna is a writer, filmmaker, media guru and social commentator. The views expressed are personal.)
