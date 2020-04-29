The hockey associations of the Czech Republic and Finland organized full-fledged NHL 2020 tournaments. The games will be held in the playoff format. One representative was chosen from each team of the league, who will demonstrate his skills. However, American officials decided to take a slightly different path, refusing to adopt the experience of the NBA, or Fifa NFL. NHL executives started organizing show matches between the main stars of the league. On the site of the 1xBet – bets online for sport have high odds for these games. Now, every fan has an opportunity to bet on their favourite.
In the list of participants you can find both current players and real NHL legends who have finished their careers. The following athletes will participate in the show matches:
- Alexander Ovechkin;
- Wayne Gretzky;
- Sidney Crosby;
- Jaromir Jagr;
- Mario Lemieux;
- Teemu Selanne.
A special appeal to such show matches is the fact that every hockey player will defend the colours of the team for which he plays or has ever played. For example, Alexander Ovechkin always chooses the Washington Capitals. Online bets for sport are already accepted on the 1xBet, including bets on show matches of the NHL 2020. The bookmaker offers great coefficients for these games.
All cyber hockey games can be watched in real time with comments from experts and professional athletes. Viewers will be able to observe not only what is happening on virtual ice but also the reaction of hockey players to the development of events. The platform offers a great option for the NHL 20 cyber league – watch online on 1xBet. Anyone will be able to do it without any restrictions. Moreover, all broadcasts are available absolutely for free.
Download betting app from 1xBet to earn on cyber sports
The company of EA Sports has launched its own tournament for fans of the NHL 2020. The peculiarity of this competition is that both professional hockey players and ordinary players from around the world will be able to take part in it. The tournament will turn out to be really large-scale and eventful, so it's time to download betting app from 1xBet to watch live broadcasts of matches and earn money on games. We can expect to see a very unpredictable tournament.
Qualifying matches have already ended. They gave us a lot of surprises. However, the most interesting events are ahead, since the games of the main tournament will be more spectacular. There is no doubt about it. Do not forget to download the betting app from 1xBet, so as not to miss the most interesting matches.
