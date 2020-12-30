Due to the coronavirus pandemic this Chrimastmas will surely be very different from what we usually have! However, that does not mean that it has to be boring as we can play various christmas party games even when at home.
Below is the list of other things that we can do while stuck at home in this holiday season.
1. Movie marathon
Watching Christmas movies together is a fun way of bringing the whole family together and spending some best moments as a family. So, grab your favorite popcorn and start your favorite Christmas movies back to back and have a relaxing holiday.
2. Send gifts to your loved ones
Exchanging gifts is a huge part of Christmas. Even if you cannot personally visit family and friends, you can still use various delivery services to send across gifts to your dear ones. You can even open these gifts in a video call.
3. Create a fun photo booth
Everybody loves clicking photos. So, this christmas, create your own DIY photo booth and up your Instagram game. You can have a full-fledged photo shoot with some props and a great décor.
4. Bake cookies
If you are someone who loves cooking then use this opportunity to bake some delicious cookies. The whole family can get together to help in the process and make it more fun.
5. Create your own tree ornaments
Use your creative flare and give a personal touch to your Christmas tree by creating the ornaments by hand. Again, you can involve the whole family in this craft and have a fun time together.
6. Game night
Bring all the games and have a game night. This will present the family a wonderful opportunity to bond.
7. Karaoke night
Have a karaoke night at home and get ready to show your singing talent. You can even sing Christmas songs and have a wonderful night.
8. Christmas card
Not meeting your friends and family does not mean that you cannot share your feelings with them. Take a card and pour all your feelings in it before posting it to your loved ones.
9. Have fun in the snow
If you are fortunate enough to be living in an area that experiences snowfall then use this opportunity to have a gala time in the snow.
10. Redesign your house
If you are looking forward to spending your holidays in your house, you can make some efforts to make your home a little bit cozier. You can order some furniture or decorations online and change the look of your house.
11. Go for a long drive
If you have your own car then you can go for a long drive along your family. However, you should be safe and should never leave the vehicle.
12. Christmas activity
If you have children at home, you can do various art and craft activities with them.
13. A virtual party
So what if you cannot get together in person? You can have a virtual party with your friends and family where you can have your own food and play lots of games.
14. Make a playlist
Even if you cannot get people to part virtually, you can create your own playlist and have a gala time alone by listening to some of your favorites. You can order some delicious food and drink tasty wine.
15. Help people
Think about the homeless people who are not lucky enough to spend the chrimastas at their home in a comfortable setting. Help them by donating to a charity or personally giving them food.
16. Appreciate the corona warriors
This Christmas don’t only send cards to your family and friends. Send cards for doctors, nurses and other corona warriors.
17. Family time
This Christmas is a time to have some well-deserved family time. Sit down with your family and let them know how much you love them and why.
18. Home movies
You probably have many videos of some special events in your life. It is time to watch these videos along with your family and share some happy moments.
19. Happy thoughts
Get ready for some art and craft. Ask your kids to write some good things that happened this year on a cardboard and together decorate this cardboard before hanging it around the house.
20. Show your talent
Many of us have pursued some long forgotten hobby this year due to all the time in your hands. You can have a gala night at your home where each family member showcases the new talents you have learned.
(guest post)
