2020 India Affiliate Summit will be held from 10th till 11th of September at the Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences. This is India’s prime meeting platform for gurus in the affiliate marketing space. Stakeholders and influencers of the industry will gather at the summit to seize current marketing opportunities through collaborating with one another.
The previous held event in 2019 looked at how affiliate campaigns can improve through vibrant affiliations and alliances. Masters in the industry will take to the podium to educate attendees on affiliate marketing techniques and principles for success.
For more information and registration visit, https://www.indiaaffiliatesummit.in/index.html
