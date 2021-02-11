It has happened to all of us that we wait for the weekend every week, and when it finally arrives, we don’t have anything fun to do. So, below is the list of 30 fun things you can do this weekend, which will give you some ideas on how to spend this weekend. 

  1. Explore your city

No matter whether you stay, there are huge chances that you must not have explored the nearby area. So get ready to explore the places around you. 

  1. Visit the park

Everybody loves going to the park. So either go alone or take your friends and family along and get ready to visit the local park and have some fun. 

  1. Dance

Dancing is one of the best exercises. So turn on the radio, put on your favorite music and start dancing to your favorite song.

      4. Play live casino

What better than to make some money while playing this weekend? Play live casino and get ready to make loads of money while playing fun games.

  1. Volunteer

There are so many causes that need your support. Choose the organization you have an interest in and spend some time volunteering for it. 

  1. Party

What is the best time to party, if not the weekend? Call your friends and enjoy the weekend with them. You can even plan some games for this party. 

  1. Netflix

For many, an ideal weekend is binge-watching their favorite movie on Netflix. So, get some popcorn, switch on your TV and enjoy! 

  1. Cook

If you like cooking, you can use the weekend as the best time to try your hand at something new. Call your friends and make them taste the delicious food prepared by you. 

  1. Read your favorite book

If you always complain that you don’t get enough time to read then this weekend is perfect to complete your unfinished book. 

  1. Visit a café

Being a weekend, there are chances that your friends would also be free and won’t mind meeting you for a coffee. So, make some long-awaited coffee plans. 

  1. Online shopping

Shopping can always lift one’s mood. So get your credit card and get ready to shop online as much as you like! 

  1. Play board games

What better way to spend your weekend than with your family? So get your board game and get your whole family involved in a game of monopoly

  1. Learn nail art

If you love nail art then watch some videos online and get ready to try your hands in some nail art. 

  1. Do a puzzle

If you love to do some tricky brain exercises then it is time to get a jigsaw puzzle and start solving it! 

  1. Make jewelry

Jewelry making is an art. Get some craft material and get ready to make your own jewelry. 

  1. Paint

If you like painting then get some colors and get ready to paint your favorite scenery. 

  1. Writing

If you love writing then write a journal. You can even start blogging if it is something that you are interested in. 

  1. Craft

The Internet is full of videos about art and craft. Watch any of these videos and you can make any kind of art to decorate your home. 

  1. Attend a concert

The weekend is the perfect time to attend a concert. You can either go in a group or alone. 

  1. Bake a cake

If you love baking, you can bake a cake or cookies and then ask your friends to come and taste the delicious things you have prepared.

  1. Write a letter

A letter is something very personal. Spend this weekend writing letters to your loved ones. 

  1. Take a spa

You should use this weekend to relax and what better way to relax than to visit a spa? 

  1. Exercise

Exercise will help you in achieving a healthy mind and body. Exercise this weekend and then slowly make it a habit. 

  1. Visit a theme park

Theme parks are not only for children. Visit a theme park and get ready to have some fun. 

  1. Play cards

Call a bunch of your friends home and get ready to play cards. The loser has to give you all a treat. 

  1. Visit a museum

Visit a museum around your place. You can even look specifically for free museums. 

  1. Clean your home

This sounds like a typical weekend. But, the weekend is usually the only time people get to clean their house. 

  1. Go to the beach

If you live near the beach, a weekend is a perfect time to visit one! 

  1. Give your house a makeover

Use your time to give your house a makeover. Rearrange the furniture or bring some decoration for your home and make it look new. 

  1. Go cycling

Cycling is not only a good exercise but it will also help you relax. Go alone or take your friends along for the ride.

