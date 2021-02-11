It has happened to all of us that we wait for the weekend every week, and when it finally arrives, we don’t have anything fun to do. So, below is the list of 30 fun things you can do this weekend, which will give you some ideas on how to spend this weekend.
- Explore your city
No matter whether you stay, there are huge chances that you must not have explored the nearby area. So get ready to explore the places around you.
- Visit the park
Everybody loves going to the park. So either go alone or take your friends and family along and get ready to visit the local park and have some fun.
- Dance
Dancing is one of the best exercises. So turn on the radio, put on your favorite music and start dancing to your favorite song.
4. Play live casino
What better than to make some money while playing this weekend? Play live casino and get ready to make loads of money while playing fun games.
- Volunteer
There are so many causes that need your support. Choose the organization you have an interest in and spend some time volunteering for it.
- Party
What is the best time to party, if not the weekend? Call your friends and enjoy the weekend with them. You can even plan some games for this party.
- Netflix
For many, an ideal weekend is binge-watching their favorite movie on Netflix. So, get some popcorn, switch on your TV and enjoy!
- Cook
If you like cooking, you can use the weekend as the best time to try your hand at something new. Call your friends and make them taste the delicious food prepared by you.
- Read your favorite book
If you always complain that you don’t get enough time to read then this weekend is perfect to complete your unfinished book.
- Visit a café
Being a weekend, there are chances that your friends would also be free and won’t mind meeting you for a coffee. So, make some long-awaited coffee plans.
- Online shopping
Shopping can always lift one’s mood. So get your credit card and get ready to shop online as much as you like!
- Play board games
What better way to spend your weekend than with your family? So get your board game and get your whole family involved in a game of monopoly.
- Learn nail art
If you love nail art then watch some videos online and get ready to try your hands in some nail art.
- Do a puzzle
If you love to do some tricky brain exercises then it is time to get a jigsaw puzzle and start solving it!
- Make jewelry
Jewelry making is an art. Get some craft material and get ready to make your own jewelry.
- Paint
If you like painting then get some colors and get ready to paint your favorite scenery.
- Writing
If you love writing then write a journal. You can even start blogging if it is something that you are interested in.
- Craft
The Internet is full of videos about art and craft. Watch any of these videos and you can make any kind of art to decorate your home.
- Attend a concert
The weekend is the perfect time to attend a concert. You can either go in a group or alone.
- Bake a cake
If you love baking, you can bake a cake or cookies and then ask your friends to come and taste the delicious things you have prepared.
- Write a letter
A letter is something very personal. Spend this weekend writing letters to your loved ones.
- Take a spa
You should use this weekend to relax and what better way to relax than to visit a spa?
- Exercise
Exercise will help you in achieving a healthy mind and body. Exercise this weekend and then slowly make it a habit.
- Visit a theme park
Theme parks are not only for children. Visit a theme park and get ready to have some fun.
- Play cards
Call a bunch of your friends home and get ready to play cards. The loser has to give you all a treat.
- Visit a museum
Visit a museum around your place. You can even look specifically for free museums.
- Clean your home
This sounds like a typical weekend. But, the weekend is usually the only time people get to clean their house.
- Go to the beach
If you live near the beach, a weekend is a perfect time to visit one!
- Give your house a makeover
Use your time to give your house a makeover. Rearrange the furniture or bring some decoration for your home and make it look new.
- Go cycling
Cycling is not only a good exercise but it will also help you relax. Go alone or take your friends along for the ride.
(guest article)
