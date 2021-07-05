The modern gaming industry in India is jam-packed with exciting digital gaming experiences, from iGaming through to Fantasy Sports and virtual poker tournaments. There are times, however, when nothing quite compares to the experience of visiting a brick-and-mortar casino.
Ever since the first casinos were established in Europe centuries ago, these buildings have held a magical allure. It’s one that speaks of the thrill of rolling dice to discover you’ve hit the jackpot, the glamour of casino décor and the idea of hobnobbing with elite high rollers.
There are jaw-droppingly beautiful casinos to be found all over the world, but the next time you get the urge to fulfil your casino fantasies, one of these legendary gaming destinations might be the one to visit.
Lisbon, Portugal – Casino Lisboa
Portugal is typically known for its idyllic climate and gorgeous beaches, but it’s slowly building a steady reputation as a hub for casino gaming in Europe.
And where do the high rollers and punters flock to when they want a good time in the capital city of Lisbon? The Casino Lisboa.
This mammoth casino spans 165,000 square feet and is jam-packed with gaming experiences. The two-tier main casino features a total of 26 different table games and has over 1000 slot machines.
Elsewhere in the complex, you’ll find a stunning contemporary art gallery, three different restaurants and an entertainment venue providing regular live performances.
Las Vegas, Nevada – Resorts World Las Vegas
Casino enthusiasts are truly spoilt for choice in Las Vegas; the main strip is globally renowned for housing one of the best selection of casinos and gaming resorts in the world. There’s one casino resort, in particular, however, that is set to be the hottest gaming destination in Nevada this summer.
Due to open on June 24th, Resorts World Las Vegas is tipped to become the Las Vegas strip's most exciting new gaming venue. The $4.3 billion venue has been in development since 2013 and is the first brand new casino on the Vegas Strip since 2010.
In total, the casino includes 117,000 square feet of pure gaming, with a dedicated poker room and a high-limit area, more slot machines than you could possibly count in an evening and a suitably vast selection of table games.
This new resort is dripping with luxury, containing not one but three brand-new Hilton hotels.
Thackerville, Oklahoma – WinStar World Casino
When it comes to dazzling casino destinations, Oklahoma isn’t the first to spring to mind. However, tucked away within the town of Thackerville, you’ll find the world’s largest casino.
At 600,000 square feet, the WinStar World Casino takes the double crown of being the largest dedicated casino in both the US and the world. The gaming floor contains over 7000 gaming machines, 100 table games, a non-smoking poker room and even an 800-capacity bingo hall.
There’s also a sprawling golf course to meander around, a sports lounge and nightclub to unwind in, a spa and a 7,700 seat Colosseum.
Macau, China – Venetian Macao
In recent years, the small island city of Macau has outperformed Sin City herself as the casino gaming capital of the world. It is a top gaming destination with locals and pros from all across the globe, and the number one casino that draws in the crowds is the elegant Venetian Macao.
The Venetian is the second-largest casino in the world and the largest casino in the East Asian region with its gaming floor that covers over 500,000 square feet. Within its walls, you'll find 1500 slot machines and over 600 gaming tables featuring casino classics like roulette, blackjack, baccarat and craps.
Macau’s largest resort also happens to be a 5-star destination that features several Michelin-starred restaurants and even a shopping mall with over 300 retail outlets.
(guest article)
