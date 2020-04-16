International Baccalaureate (IB) is a worldwide, nonprofit education program with an aim to provide all students with the opportunity to receive an education fit for a global world and mindset. There are four IB education programs, all of which are intended to develop students’ intellectual, emotional, personal and social skills.
With its widening prospects and bright future, many parents are looking for IB schools in Delhi. IB Schools in Delhi will help your child develop strong academic, social as well as emotional characteristics. They are also more likely to perform well in academics.
An IB diploma can be an asset for your child in several ways, especially as they take on the college admissions process. Considering the various benefits that IB board offers, it is crucial to understand and analyze IB schools in Delhi to provide your child with the best schooling experience.
Below are some tips for choosing the best IB schools in Delhi:
- Look for a Wide Curriculum
The IB supports schools in the implementation of four high-quality programmes of international education:
1) Primary Years Programme
2) Middle Years Programme
3) Diploma Programme
4) IB Career-Related Programme
The curriculum is probably the most critical factor you need to consider when selecting IB schools in Delhi. Most IB schools offer a flexible yet wide-ranging curriculum. Not all IB schools are the same and provide the same curriculum; therefore, you must know about your child’s intended IB program and check for its quality in IB schools in Delhi.
- Modern Infrastructure
Apart from traditional methods of teaching, look for IB schools in Delhi that incorporate other types of education as well. Nowadays, smart classes, incorporated in many schools, enable students to learn virtually. A reputed IB school is well equipped with needed facilities that make learning more informative, engaging and fun at the same time.
- Look for Interactive Activities
An IB school encourages its students to take part in extracurricular activities. It further helps students to boost their creative side. It also helps the students to develop interpersonal skills, communication skills and bring learning to a new level. Both indoor and outdoor games are offered.
This is a crucial factor you need to keep in mind when searching for IB schools in Delhi. Looking for extracurricular activities helps you choose between IB schools in Delhi that work towards the development of your child.
- Efficient Faculty
The faculty is undoubtedly a critical aspect when looking for IB schools in Delhi. There is no point in getting admission to a school that does not have qualified and experienced faculty. You need to look into this matter. A reliable IB school should have a faculty that is student-centric, active and talented.
Visit the school to have a conversation with teachers. This will help you understand the program better as well as gauge the faculty’s knowledge and experience. Make sure they can challenge your child to explore beyond their comfort zone and helps them think critically.
Why are IB Schools in Delhi Gaining Popularity?
IB programmes bring a holistic approach to education with a focus on a child’s physical, cultural and emotional development. An IB diploma makes your child stand out in college applications as it gives them a chance to showcase their original work through the curriculum. Reputable institutions such as Genesis Global School have an IB affiliation that prepares its students to undertake international activities and become self-directed.
It also promotes well-roundedness through the Creativity, Action, Service (CAS) requirement that immerses students in experiences beyond the walls of their classroom and enriches their understanding of themselves and their world.
