Remote teams tend to be more efficient and cost-effective. However, managing a remote team also presents several challenges — content sprawl being one of them. And the question becomes, how can you manage a remote team and simultaneously tackle the growing problem of content fragmentation across dozens of tools, platforms, and digital environments?
What Is Content Sprawl?
Content sprawl has become somewhat of a trendy term over the past year, but what exactly is it? And why does it matter?
As industry insider Margaret Rouse explains, “Content sprawl is a condition of an organization's content assets in which proliferation and unmanaged growth have led to an unwieldy mass that is difficult to manage. In addition, the jumble of sprawling content makes it challenging for end users to find what they need.”
Content sprawl can emerge both in self-contained systems - like within an intranet or website CMS - or across an entire organization or IT infrastructure. It’s typically caused by the adoption of new tools and systems, lack of communication between these systems, migration from legacy solutions, and the growth of something experts call “shadow IT.” This latter issue is the result of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) movement, where employees often introduce new devices into the tech ecosystem.
Content sprawl is dangerous for all organizations, but is particularly problematic for remote teams where there’s no way around underlying factors like shadow IT. The negative consequences and side effects of content sprawl include poor productivity, high security risk, and problems with internal communication and collaboration.
4 Ways to Overcome Content Sprawl
Once you recognize and understand the issues with content sprawl, it becomes easier to tackle. Here are some of the top solutions and antidotes for remote teams:
Establish Clear Goals
To fight content sprawl, you must begin by knowing your purpose and establishing your goals. It’s not enough to say you want to do away with content sprawl. You must start with clear expectations. And it’s highly recommended that you zero in on specific problem areas (rather than trying to tackle sprawl at a macro level).
“Knowing what you are trying to achieve and thereby supporting business goals is fundamental to any editor or content manager. But your organisation and team may have too many ideas and too few resources to execute your plan in a meaningful way (this is known as the knowing-doing gap),” content manager Vegard Ottervig writes. “To avoid this problem, start small - e.g. focus on a given section of your product or a chosen department.”
Create small goals for each aspect of your business and tighten up sprawl in these areas. In doing so, you’ll begin to see progress. And however slow it might be at first, you'll eventually experience the breakthrough you’re seeking.
Set and Track KPIs
You can’t address content sprawl very effectively without tracking what’s happening on a micro level. This requires you to collect data and analyze various key performance indicators (KPIs).
The KPIs you track will be highly dependent on the type of content you produce, the different environments in which you create content, and your overarching business goals and objectives. (In this regard, this step ties in very closely with the previous step of identifying your purpose and establishing clear goals.)
Use the Right Tools
You can’t gain visibility and control over your content without the right solutions in place. Choosing the appropriate tools is a critical step in facilitating digital transformation, and making cloud content management part of your strategy will allow you to connect all your systems and streamline how work gets done.
Moving from on-premises data storage to the cloud will give you a central repository where you can collect, cleanse, and store your data. Plus, the right digital transformation solutions will enable you to govern, retrieve, analyze, and integrate data into your business processes (and keep all your content secure).
Eliminate Unnecessary Content
Finally, take things to the next level by eliminating unnecessary content and curbing further sprawl through strategic organization of existing content assets. More is not always better. If a specific piece of content doesn’t add value to your business (and the underlying objectives identified in the first step), then it has no place in your content ecosystem.
Give Your Remote Team a Fighting Chance
If you’re going to survive as a remote team, you have to have clarity and streamlined processes. Content sprawl stands in the way of both of these items. So the mission becomes clear: fight content sprawl and take back control.
