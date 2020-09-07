The coronavirus pandemic has created a major unemployment problem around the world. As of April 2020, more than 120 million people were unemployed in India. For those still lucky enough to have a job, the work landscape has changed dramatically. For example, working remotely is now the norm, meetings are being held virtually, and many employers are struggling to meet cybersecurity requirements.
Even though some people are able to work during this pandemic, not everyone has a full-time, high paying job. Many are working part-time and don’t have the income they’re used to receiving. If you’re not receiving as much income as usual, the following tips will help you survive financially during these hard times.
1. Continue building your skills
Having in-demand skills makes you more likely to get hired than other people. When you’re looking for work, you need to be the person with the strongest skills required for the job. Adding just one skill to your resume can give you the edge necessary to land a job during this crisis.
If you’re only working part-time (or not at all), this is the perfect time to continue developing, strengthening, and honing your skills. When this crisis is over, you’ll be more valuable as an employee than you are right now.
3 ways to strengthen your skills
- Continue to take courses online. You can pick up pretty much any new skill - or strengthen your existing skills - online. For example, if you’re new to remote working, you’ll probably want to get into the IT field. It’s flexible, rewarding, and profitable. Through IT courses with FutureLearn, you can learn the basics of cybersecurity, data science, programming, and more from the comfort of home.
- Follow tutorials. Tutorials are the best way to learn new skills in your existing field. For example, say you’re a graphic artist using Photoshop as your main tool. By following tutorialson YouTube or tutorial websites, you’ll learn new ways to use basic tools and you’ll learn different methods for achieving specific results. For instance, it’s possible to create a realistic camera lens with shapes and filters - no images or stamps required.
- Challenge yourself. Start working on projects above your skill level. You’ll be challenged to find solutions and work through problems you’ve never faced before. Along the way, you’ll develop valuable knowledge and skills.
2. Cut back on expenses
Everyone knows the only way to save money is to cut back on expenses. However, many people still don’t cut back.
You can live on far less than you think. This applies to everything from food and clothing to entertainment. Challenge yourself to eliminate as much as possible from your expenses. Stop eating fast food and cook hearty meals at home. Eliminate sugar from your diet and you won’t crave snack foods all the time. Not buying snacks will save you a ton of money.
3. Become a gig worker
Being a gig worker isn’t glamorous, but it will pay the bills if you do it right. Ask yourself what kind of work you’re willing to do as a side gig, and then start marketing. For instance, you could do yard work, fix small appliances, run errands for people, or go grocery shopping for the elderly. Or, you can offer your technical skills like programming, computer repair, and website design.
If you’re willing to do any kind of work, you’ll most likely get the lion’s share of extra income from your neighborhood.
For more information on becoming a gig worker, start by reading this helpful guide. When you’re ready to find work, post ads on job sites and look for clients who need your services.
4. Sell your collectibles now
Now is the time to sell your collectibles like cards, coins, and toys. Even though the world’s economy is tanking, some people are still actively buying items with collectible value. If you sell them now, you may not get as much money as you would have last year, but you’ll get far more now than if the economy crashes.
Sell your items now while you still can. If things get worse, nobody will buy your items.
Stick together with friends and family
Hopefully, you have a community of friends and family to help you through these hard times. Don’t be a lone wolf. Connect with each other to share resources and strategies for the duration of this crisis.
