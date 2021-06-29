After moving out of your parents’ home for the first time, you will most likely take your old mattress and use it until you can finally afford to buy one. When it’s time for you to upgrade to a newer mattress model, it can be challenging to know what suits your needs for the years to come. You don’t have to fret; this guide can help you with that.
Actually, you aren’t the only one who finds shopping for a mattress hard. As a beginner when it comes to mattress-surfing, it is easy to feel overwhelmed when searching for the best size and firmness that can satisfy your sleeping habits. So here are seven things you should consider when buying a mattress for the very first time:
Consider Your Room’s Size and Style
The first thing you need to weigh in when shopping for a new mattress is the size and style of your room. You won’t like it if your newly-purchased bed cannot fit through doorways, narrow stairs, corners, or your bedroom itself!
You may have to avoid beds with large frames, headboards, and footboards if you have a smaller bedroom size. The best mattress for this room size may belong to small-tier mattresses. To be sure, take a complete measurement of your room and see which mattress size will fit perfectly in there.
As a rule of thumb, pick a large mattress for your body to sleep comfortably on. Also, think of the possibility of a friend or family member coming over. You wouldn’t want to share a twin-size bed with someone else.
Plan Your Budget and Stick to It
It is also vital that you plan a budget for yourself to follow before shopping for a new mattress. Not only does this keep your money in check, but it also helps you avoid ripped-off offers. Make sure you take your time reading on mattress price tiers so you can compare and contrast them before making a final decision.
This step can give you an insight into what to expect at different price points. Reading on price tiers will also help you figure out if the deal being offered to you is genuine or not. Remember, expensive mattresses don’t always provide the best comfort.
For starters, the average mattress price can range from $500 to over $6000. It usually depends on the materials that are used to manufacture the mattress. For example, a memory foam mattress that is gel-infused may cost higher than a phase-change mattress.
Do a Quick Research on the Different Mattress Materials
When buying a new mattress, ask yourself if you prefer the feeling of floating on top or sinking in. This will help you figure out the right type of mattress that you should buy. There are three common types of mattresses: innerspring, memory foam, and latex.
Sleeping on an innerspring mattress will give you a bouncy feel. Its springiness will make it easier for you to get in and out of bed, a perfect choice if you are quite a busy person. This type of mattress is best at providing support to your spine, relieving pain on your joints, and reducing motion transfer.
Meanwhile, memory foam will give you a sinking feeling as its materials are made to conform to any body type. However, you might feel hot sleeping on it, especially if your room lacks proper ventilation. And for latex mattresses, you can get soft support that doesn’t give you a feeling of being forced down your bed.
Shop in a Store That Offers Delivery
Transporting a mattress from the showroom to your house may push you into unwanted situations you wouldn’t want to be in the first place. That is why you need to ensure that the mattress store you are shopping in will deliver your order right to your doorstep.
You also have to ask if they have a professional that can move and position the mattress to your bedroom. This is so you can avoid injury and damage that you might have to pay for. And, on the delivery day, remove all the things that could be in the way of the mattress. Finally, you need to give the delivery team plenty of space to move around your house.
Take a Closer Look On the Warranty
Almost all mattresses on sale come with several warranty conditions. It is better if you carefully look at these conditions and see if it works best for you. This is so you can avoid paying for more than what you actually owe.
Also, consider purchasing a mattress protector to place on your newly-purchased mattress during the warranty period. Most companies cancel their warranties if the mattress returned to them is ripped or stained.
Takeaway
Choosing the best mattress for you may take time, but once you finally find the one that suits your sleeping habits, you can say that everything is worth it. Let this guide help you in weighing your options when shopping for the mattress of your dreams.
