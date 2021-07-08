This is the age of digital marketing and if you want your business to thrive in these challenging times, you need to have a strong online presence. Social media marketing has become an essential part of any business. Be it a start-up or fully established company, everyone knows how a social media presence can add value to their business.
Out of all the social networking sites, Facebook is one of the easiest to market your products and services. With nearly 2.8 billion monthly active users, Facebook is also the largest social media platform worldwide. Facebook is also a robust tool prominently used for social media marketing to boost brand awareness. It is used by more than 200 million small businesses around the world to showcase their brand.
Right now, 86% of the US marketers are using Facebook as a tool to advertise their product or service. However, with the updated algorithm of the platform, most of them are struggling to carry their business forward.
We know that there are some of the best sites to buy Facebook followers that will definitely boost your engagement but let’s give it a try and learn some new marketing campaign ideas to increase Facebook engagement organically.
In this article, we present you with 5 Facebook Marketing campaign ideas from the biggest brands that will help you introduce your own campaign to increase engagement on Facebook and take your brand to the next level of success.
1. Roll out a New Facebook Challenge
Be it any social media app, you can see hundreds of crazy challenges trending on the platform. Facebook challenges are the most cost-effective marketing campaign that will help you gain more leads.
With a zero-marketing budget, you can give your brand the best publicity on this highly competitive platform. All you need is a creative fun-filled challenge with a pinch of excitement in it. Make the challenge more engaging by adding a unique hashtag and nominate others to take up the challenge.
If people find your challenge fun, they will eventually nominate friends and family, spreading the word about your brand. Remember to create a challenge highlighting your brand. In this way, you can boost your Facebook engagement in a short period. You can even buy facebook likes for your posts and get the desired amount of engagement.
When talking about Facebook challenges, the Ice Bucket Challenge has been the most successful campaign so far. It was started by the ALS Association to raise awareness for the disease. The challenge was about dumping ice water over your heads and challenging others to do the same. The results from this Facebook campaign were mind-blowing and a total of $220 million were raised. You can come up with something similar but customize it according to your brand. The competition is really high and your challenge has to be unique if you want it to go viral.
2. Free Sample Products for a Like
Offering free samples is one of the best promotion strategies your brand can adopt. Offer a free sample product to the audience in return for a "like" on your Facebook page. In this way, you can fill two needs with one deed.
It will encourage people to buy your products or services and also create robust online brand awareness. With every “like” on the page, your engagement will boost up. Though it is a bit costly technique to gain customers but is very effective in the long run.
This marketing campaign works best with food and cosmetics. Some of the biggest brands adopted it to gain a loyal customer base. One such brand is Pepsi that installed a vending machine giving away a free Pepsi can to those who liked their fan page.
All you have to do is come up with a modified strategy so that you can track who all received your sample and who is yet to receive it. This will help you to attract a larger audience and build a strong customer base.
3. Create a Catchy Mascot and Go Viral
The mascot marketing campaign can take your brand to a higher level of uniqueness. They help your customer to connect with your brand easily. And are one of the fantastic ways to engage your audience.
Build a Facebook presence of your mascot and increase visibility of your brand. Just remember to create a well-designed mascot. A back story attached with the mascot will help your brand to better communicate with your clients.
Talking about mascots, Mayhem created by Allstate Insurance is one of the most successful brand characters which has a separate Facebook page with 1.9 million followers. Keep trying and be creative, maybe your brand character can be the next viral mascot of Facebook.
4. Run a Creative Facebook Contest
Facebook contests can act as the most powerful tool to boost engagement if conducted properly. Winning is what everyone loves, and offers exciting incentives to the winners.
Simply ask people to advertise your product in the most creative way. Choose the best-performing candidate and offer some incentives highlighting your brand. This will attract a lot of attention to your Facebook business page and encourage people to spread the word.
The contest can be about anything, like for instance if your brand is related to food, then you can ask your audience to use your product to create a new recipe. The best recipe wins and gets a gift hamper of all your products. It is one of the simplest ways to build a strong Facebook presence.
5. Post-High-Quality Pictures of Your Products With a Question
Asking questions is a great way to engage with your audience. A question accompanied by high-quality photos is the best combination for your Facebook page.
You can post pictures of your product asking a multiple-choice question about which product suits them the most. This is a great way to connect with your customers and also to get their feedback.
You can take the example of Zillow that uses its Facebook page to gather demand preference from its audience by asking questions. They have a high engagement rate and maybe you can do that. Just follow the right way and increase engagement on Facebook.
There you have it, 5 Facebook Marketing Campaign Ideas that will help you boost engagement on your Facebook page. Initially, it can be a real struggle to run a Facebook campaign but once you are through the sky's the limit!
