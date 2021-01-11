Active Hexose Correlated Compound is also known as AHCC is a group of chemicals extracted from fungi and later turned into a supplement. You might have heard of it as an alternative medicine supplement or a boost to the immune system. In this article, 5 facts about AHCC will be discussed that are lesser-known to the people and will help you understand its work methodology and health benefits.
1. History of AHCC
A lot of researchers think of AHCC as a freshly discovered natural supplement which is not true. AHCC was first developed at the University of Tokyo in 1987 at the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences. Its primary purpose then was to regulate high blood pressure. It was very later when it was found that ahcc showed very prominent tendencies in protection against viruses, infections, and cancers.
AHCC is being researched in a good number of countries, including the United States, Thailand, Korea, Japan, and China. However, China and Japan take the lead on the rest of the world as they have already introduced it as a nutritional supplement along with the medication for the cure of cancer, HPV infections, inflammatory diseases, and Hepatitis C.
2. AHCC can Cure HPV Infections
According to the study conducted at Houston Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center, supplements of AHCC (Active Hexose Correlated Compound) can eliminate all the percentage of the HPV virus. The study comprised a control group of 10 women that were tested positive for the HPV virus. The control group was made to take AHCC supplement in a pre-calculated dosage for six months.
Upon completion of this period, seven of those ten women were tested negative for the HPV virus, and three had some proportion of virus still with them, which was fading away slowly with AHCC treatment. It was concluded from the study that for the first time in medical history, it was possible to eradicate HPV using AHCC for a very short time (3-6 months).
3. AHCC is used in Integrative Medicine
China and Japan take the lead on the rest of the medical world in the prescription and use of AHCC as it is currently available to the general public in both countries without a prescription. Since it has shown its effectiveness against some serious health problems, it is widely used by people for the treatment of acute infections and general health. In Japan alone, AHCC has become the 2nd most popular alternative and complementary medicine against cancer.
4. AHCC is Effective Against Cancer
According to the studies conducted in Japan and Korea, data was collected from100,000 patients that were getting treatment for different types of cancer. The results were commendable as AHCC proved to be beneficial and effective for cancer treatment in 60% of cases. The types of cancer it was particularly effective against included breast, colon, tongue, kidney, thyroid, ovarian, pancreatic, and testicular cancer.
5. AHCC alleviates side effects of Chemotherapy:
What was more encouraging apart from AHCC being able to eradicate HVP viruses, and being beneficial in cancer treatment is that it also helped in alleviating the debilitating side effects of chemotherapy.
Medical studies have found that those chemotherapy patients that took regular doses of AHCC tend to have lesser hair loss issues. Symptoms of vomiting and nausea were also significantly reduced. Other prominent alleviations of side effects of chemotherapy in cancer patients included no or very marginal bone marrow suppression, protecting liver damage, and an increase in the white blood count up to 30%.
Conclusion:
Though, it would be too early to say that AHCC Active Hexose Correlated Compound is the most effective and efficient treatment of HPV viruses and cancers because it is yet to undergo a phase of clinical tests. However, we cannot also deny that it has proved to one of the most beneficial natural supplements.
