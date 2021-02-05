The Software as a Service (SaaS) model is overtaking so many businesses today, and it only makes sense. APIs allow you to open up customers to a vast amount of data and the tools to filter it the way they need. It only makes sense that this technology is being applied to credit records. Credit checks are tethered to so many aspects of how we do business, but they aren’t always easy to conduct. CRS gives developers the tools to directly integrate credit checks into their software, and its full range of potential is vast. Here are five of the most exciting things about the CRS CreditAPI.
1. It Draws From All the Major Reporting Agencies
While all the different credit bureaus around, it’s essential to be as thorough as possible. There are always going to be gaps between the information that other groups pull up. When you use the CreditAPI, you’ll be aggregating all three major credit reporting agencies’ results. Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion data are all integrated into the API database. It’s neatly sorted, so you can break down the information into separate reports or simply create a credit report that consolidates all that information into one form.
2. It’s Very Easy to Integrate Into Your Framework
Many software developers are some of the most apparent clients for the CreditAPI. Still, CreditAPI makes integration easy whether you’re building out a new platform for your in-house departments or you’re merely looking to fold the information from CreditAPI into your existing software suites. It can easily be incorporated into a web framework in just a few days, and the CreditAPI comes backed by a generous and comprehensive library of resources you can use to make it a dedicated part of your office or your app.
3. They’re Backed by Quality Customer Support
CreditAPI’s reliable documentation is a promising sign of how easy it is to work with, but just as impressive is how on-point their customer support team is. Credit Reporting Services offers 24-hour technical services. That means that no matter what problem you’re facing, you should be able to get the results that you’re looking for. That’s the kind of responsiveness you won’t find with many open-source APIs, but you can count on one-on-one technical service provided by a real person when you have an issue with CreditAPI.
4. Updates Daily
One of the big questions you need to ask yourself when working with an API is how up-to-date their information is. After all, data that are months or even days old isn’t necessarily going to be much use when you’re trying to get a real impression of someone’s recent credit history. CSR CreditAPI updates their data daily, and that information is automatically channeled through your app or website to provide real-time results to your client. That’s a massive boon if your customers are primarily individuals looking to check in on their credit score.
5. A Wide Variety of Practical Application
While it may seem like an API that pulls from credit reports is almost exclusively going to be of value in fintech and banking, you might be surprised to find out how useful this information can be in a wide range of different disciplines. Businesses as distinct as bankruptcy lawyers and solar energy contractors use CreditAPI to understand their prospective customers better and minimize their financial risk. If that’s information that you might need, this credit report API is a software solution that’s worth considering.
(guest article)
