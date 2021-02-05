Hair loss is becoming more common nowadays due to many reasons such as chronic stress, medical conditions, hormonal changes, and many more.
Many factors can be the cause, and depending on the situation’s gravity, there are many solutions. However, the one that stole the spotlight and many consider the best option is hair transplants.
While it seems like a terrifying and risky thing to do for most people, many are ready to try it. Maybe you are even one of them.
In any case, you should have some knowledge about the subject before making any decision. Therefore, you need to know five important things about hair transplants before actually getting one.
1. It Is a Surgical Procedure
A hair transplant is a surgical procedure that offers you a permanent solution, unlike other hair therapies. It includes extracting live roots from the scalp’s aide and back and implanting them in the recipient area.
Usually, it takes 1 or 2 sessions for the whole process. This technique can also restore eyelashes, eyebrows, beard hair, or even fill in scars.
But while this technique seems extremely dangerous or scary, there is no need for staying in a hospital. The patient can leave just after finishing the procedure. However, they should take some precautions to ensure the success of the process and avoid infection.
2. It May Last a Lifetime
As said previously, The procedure includes transplanting healthy hair follicles into bald areas. This means hair will last however long it was meant to last.
In the first week, however, you may experience another hair loss, don't feel down because a few months after the procedure, results will start to show on.
The final result will, however, be visible after a year and will last as long as you take care of your hair. Keep in mind that factors such as age, nutrition, lifestyle, and hair quality may change things. You may need more than one procedure in your life, depending on your case.
3. The Procedure Is Not for Everyone
Both men and women can take the surgery, whether they suffer from baldness or thinning hair, or even an injury in the head. The selection, however, isn't based on gender.
Rather, the procedure is not recommended for women that suffer from a wide hair loss pattern. People who don't have enough donors to remove the hair from may also want to try another solution.
People who have thick fibrous scars or suffer from hair loss due to certain medications won't take the procedure either.
4 . It Is Important To Follow the Post-Operative Care
Once the procedure is done, it is crucial to follow the instructions and post-operative care to increase the transplants’ longevity.
The instructions are pretty straightforward. It includes taking antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medications for three to five days.
Sun exposure, heavy exercises, and swimming are prohibited for the next three weeks. Also, we advise you to moisturize the scalp and head and wash them carefully while avoiding any gel or chemical treatment for at least one month.
5. It Doesn’t Hurt That Much
Do hair transplants hurt? This is probably the point that hunts you the most when it comes to the procedure.
It does sound scary to have hair implanted in your head but don’t worry. The procedure is like any other one. Thanks to local anesthesia, you won’t feel any kind of pain during the surgery. After the operation, you’ll be given pain killers, antibiotics, and anti-inflammatory drugs to avoid any discomfort.
But keep in mind that you may feel an occasional and brief supportable level of discomfort, and it’s completely normal. However, if you have any kind of infection or unbearable pain, you should contact your surgeon.
Final Thoughts
The hair transplant is a straightforward surgical procedure that demands a lot of research. Once you have found a good and reliable surgeon, you should not worry about anything else.
(guest article)
