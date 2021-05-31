Most people state that you should always eat caviar on its own, as to best enjoy the salty, savory flavors. When eating caviar on its own, you should opt for a high-quality mother-of-pearl spoon instead of a metal utensil. Using a mother-of-pearl spoon will prevent the taste from being changed, as it would be with metal.
If you’re looking to experiment with your caviar, here are some off-the-wall, random pairings for you to try. Who knows, you might find something that you genuinely love the taste of caviar with.
1. Pizza
This one may seem unusual (well, let’s be real—all of these pairings are a bit strange), but trust us on this one. Of course, we’re not suggesting that you plop some caviar onto your frozen or take-out pizza, no. However, you should make a luxurious pizza that includes the use of caviar.
Try a light sauce topped with creme fraiche, salmon, chives, and other luxurious and crisp flavors. This cold-style pizza will feel gourmet and luxurious all at once, delivering a new caviar flavor profile.
2. Pasta
There are so many different pasta recipes out there, it may be hard to choose just one to incorporate your caviar into. When trying to decide what dishes you should add caviar to, make sure you’re thinking about delicate flavors that aren’t too over the top.
Caviar goes well with mellow flavors, so opt for a creme sauce paired with similar salty flavors—such as clams. Stir in a few small spoonfuls of caviar once you’ve allowed the pasta to cool and enjoy!
3. Potato Chips
This one is a bit off-the-wall, so you’re going to have to trust us. Usually, it’s recommended that caviar should be eaten with plain unsalted crackers, but we’re taking things in another direction. If you’re going to enjoy caviar with a salty snack, try potato chips. The salty flavor of the chips will go great with the caviar, and the different textures will create something truly unique in your mouth.
4. Roasted Potatoes
As established, potatoes and caviar are a great combination. Try using roasted potatoes in combination with your caviar. A great way to achieve the perfect flavor combination is to scoop out the insides of your potatoes and fill them with sour cream, chives, and caviar, making for the best loaded potato skins you’ve ever had.
You can also roast diced potatoes and top them with sour cream and caviar. No matter the potato delivery method you choose, you’re in for a treat.
5. Eggs
If you’re making the perfect dish of scrambled eggs—with a creamy custard texture—you’re missing out if you don’t top your dish with a smattering of caviar. Caviar is especially good with eggs on toast. Crisp up a nice piece of your favorite bread, choose a high-quality butter or jam, and then top it with eggs and caviar for the perfect breakfast or afternoon snack.
This toast can even make for a delightful dinner, especially with a side of vegetables and a nice bottle of champagne.
Where to Purchase High-Quality Caviar
High-quality caviar is hard to come by, but not if you’re looking in the right places. Because caviar is a gourmet item, it’s not going to be found in your local grocery store. You can purchase high-quality caviar from local retailers and online marketplaces. If you’re lucky enough to live near a marketplace that sells caviar, go for it—but make sure it’s of a high grade before spending too much money.
If you’re looking to make a purchase online, Imperia Caviar is a great option for conveniently ordering quality high-grade caviar. No matter where you choose to purchase your caviar, we hope that you truly enjoy these funky combinations.
(guest article)
