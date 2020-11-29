The track-day essentials vary from race to race. But most people focus on three basic factors i.e. personal safety, vehicle safety, and racing watch. The racing watches are all about timekeeping and time management. The race is directly related to the time and this is why drivers or second seating persons keep an eye on the time. But besides time all other things revolve around the safety and strength of the vehicle and the driver.
This is why all other racing essentials revolve around fuel, lubricants, tool kits, and things related to driver’s safety. The racing watches are vital during the race but a driver also needs to take care of its personal safety. Some energy drinks and water also need to be there in the must-have kit.
Top 5 Track Day Essentials
The track day is a day when all the hearts are pumping the blood at a rapid rate. It is not only true about the drivers but also the viewers. Everyone is excited about a great finish. But to ensure a great finish every driver needs to remain focused on the essentials. A race can only then be completed on a high note.
- 1. Helmet a gloves
The driver’s safety is the first thing to consider while looking to start a race. The racers like to focus on this factor. A well-crafted helmet is therefore bought even before the race has started. The helmet ensures the safety of the critical part of the body i.e. head. One can never afford to leave the head vulnerable to injuries during a race.
- 2. Racing watch
A properly working racing watch is the second most important thing in the list of must-haves on a racing day. One cannot afford to waste even a bit of a second during the race. Hence keeping a properly working watch along can prove productive. One can make the adjustments by keeping an eye on the time. The racing watches are usually used by the copilots during the race.
- 3. Tool kit
The vehicle is double-checked before letting the driver into it. But a technician is hard to find out some hundreds of miles away from the starting point. Hence it is always good to keep the necessary tools along with the essentials. The tool kit can let you get out of trouble on the go. It can help you change tires and can help you remain on track with comfort. The tools should be versatile and reliable.
- 4. Long sleeves and natural fiber
The long sleeves and natural fiber remains in the limelight when it comes to racing. The time and racing watches might be vital but even vital is a natural fiber. A driver cannot afford to get burned in the heat of summers in California. Moreover, it is always safe to have natural fiber during the ride instead of polyesters. The synthetic fibers are likely to melt in an event of burn out and this is where things can get nasty.
- 5. Properly Working Vehicle
Last but not least is always the vehicle. A properly working vehicle is key to racing. One can simply end up on the side of the track if the vehicle is not maintained or checked for flaws and the fuel.
The racing day essentials can be extended to the masking tape, duct tape, and zip ties. One can also add the tire pressure gauge to the list. But it is good to keep it up to the racing watch, vehicle, and driver. It will help you remain focused on the key elements.
(guest article)
