Netflix is, without question, the go-to place to watch thousands of movies and original TV shows online. It is now the most valuable media/entertainment company in the world, with customers in more than 190 countries. Considering this outstanding achievement, we have chosen five ‘must see’ movies on Netflix.
The Irishman
Any film in which Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci share the screen, you know will be worth watching, and The Irishman does not disappoint. Directed by the legendary Martin Scorsese, the film centres on the life of Frank Sheeran, who is played by De Niro.
He was a truck driver in Philadelphia in the 1950s. After losing his job, Frank begins working for a well-known crime family in Pennsylvania, where he soon starts carrying out contract killings for them. He then becomes Jimmy Hoffa’s chief bodyguard, and the story moves on in dramatic fashion from there. The film received 10 nominations at the Oscars, in addition to numerous other accolades. It truly is a ‘must-see’.
21
Many viewers rate this as one of the best casino movies ever made. Inspired by the true story of the MIT card counting blackjack team; the central character is Ben, who’s a whizz at math. He gets recruited into the blackjack team, but as they enjoy success hitting Vegas casinos on the weekends; jealously, deceit and double-crossings set-in among the team and the man in charge, Micky Rosa, played by Kevin Spacey.
Even if you’re not a casino buff, 21 is an engrossing movie. However, for those that enjoy the thrills of blackjack and other casino games, the relatable feeling of this story will keep you on the edge of your seat.
The Social Network
This biographical drama is based on Mark Zuckerburg and how the idea of Facebook became a reality, and the lawsuits which subsequently followed. It starts with a 19-year-old Zuckerburg who hacks into Harvard’s database to steal photos of female students after being dumped. He builds a website called ‘Facemash’.
As this site grew in popularity, the Winklevoss twins approached Mark and asked him to build ‘The Harvard Connection’. Using ideas from this project, Zuckerburg created TheFacebook - later changed to Facebook. The film then focuses on the depositions, and court hearings between the Winklevoss twins and Zuckerburg, and Eduardo Saverin and Zuckerburg.
Moneyball
Brad Pitt has starred in many top-rated movies, and Moneyball is certainly among those. In this biographical sports drama, Pitt plays the role of Billy Beane, who is the General Manager of MLB’s Oakland Athletics.
Based on the 2002 season, Beane is tasked with building a competitive squad on a shoe-string budget. He hires Peter Brand, who has the revolutionary concept of using sabermetrics to assess a player’s value based on their stats. Rather than spoiling the ending of how the A’s fared that season, we’ll let you watch this most-enjoyable movie for yourself.
Uncut Gems
While most associated with comedy roles, Adam Sandler’s performance in the crime thriller Uncut Gems drew praise from both critics and viewers. Sandler plays Howard Ratner who is a jeweler in New York’s Diamond District, and also a big-time gambling addict.
The plot centers around a rare opal gemstone that comes into Ratner’s possession but then he allows an NBA player to borrow it for good luck. Ratner bets on the player with money he owes to loan sharks, who are less than pleased. The race is then on to retrieve the opal before its auction while trying to avoid a number of goons who are after him.
