SEO is great. Social media and email marketing are also pretty effective strategies. But the truth is, you can’t always rely on those alone to bring traffic to your site.
Why?
SEO takes forever to deliver results.
Social media and email marketing both depend on the size of your existing contacts (audience base).
There is, however, one other strategy that is neither limited by reach nor by time. And that is paid traffic.
What is paid traffic?
Paid traffic is the act of buying website clicks from a publisher in a bid to drive traffic to one’s website.
When you buy website clicks from a publisher, you expose your brand (online business) to as many of your target audience as your money can buy. For example, let's say you buy 1000 website clicks from a publisher. It simply means you're asking the publisher to send 1000 new visitors to your site. He could send the entire 1k visitors in one go, or he could send them in batches.
Regardless of how he chooses to send it, the end result is that your site will receive 1000 new visitors.
Traditionally people dreaded the idea of buying web traffic because it was perceived that the majority of publishers only delivered low-quality traffic.
The narrative has, however, changed recently. Now, it’s pretty much possible to buy web traffic that are custom-tailored to your website niche. In other words, you’ll have site visitors that are actually interested in patronizing your business.
Having said all that, let’s take a look at some of the reasons why it makes sense to buy web traffic for a business website.
5 reasons to consider buying web traffic for your business website
1. It exposes your business to real-time prospects
The beauty of buying web traffic is that it exposes your brand to people looking for exactly the thing you sell. Unlike SEO or other marketing campaigns – which generally target all of your audience – paid traffic always targets a specific fraction of your audience.
For example, let’s say your business deals in the sale of female sunglasses. When you buy web clicks from a reputable publisher like and web traffic, what they’ll do is that they’ll identify authority websites where people interested in your type of sunglasses can be found. Then, they will drive traffic from these sites into yours, bringing sales along the way.
2. It’s a faster way to success
It is true that SEO is the best source of website traffic. But with the intense competition for Google's first pages, it's really hard (and almost impossible) for site owners to reap the reward of SEO investment in the short term.
In most cases, you can only expect results in the long term. So, where does that leave you in the short term?
That's where the practice of buying traffic comes in. You can buy website clicks and start driving real-time visitors to your site the minute you place an order.
3. It can boost your SEO investments
Strangely, buying traffic actually bodes well for any long-term SEO investments you’re taking on.
As you may well know, one of the most important SEO ranking factors is bounce rate. Bounce rate is the percentage of people who visit your site and then rush out without spending time at all. It is believed that if your bounce rate is high, it signals to Google that your site content is poor, and as such, affects your ranking on the SERPs.
So, how does buying traffic help? You wonder.
When you buy web clicks, you’re actually bringing engaged visitors to your site – people who’re interested in your offerings. As such, the chances are high that they will stay on your pages for long.
4. It gets you where SEO might not
It is true that Google, and other search engines, are people’s biggest sources of information nowadays.
In fact, according to Think with Google, 51% of global shoppers say they use the Google Search bar to research a purchase they plan to make online.
But that is not to say everything people know, they learned on Google. People discover things on social media, online forums, blogs, and other digital channels, too.
Unfortunately, SEO can only give you exposure on search engines. What about other digital platforms not covered by search engines? How would the people there discover you?
With the help of bought clicks! Beyond the reach of search engines, buying web clicks can get you exposure on platforms you never even knew existed.
5. It’s way more cost-effective
Finally, buying web clicks is a lot more cost-effective than most web traffic-sourcing strategies. For example, you might spend thousands of dollars on an SEO campaign. And that still wouldn’t guarantee a result.
In contrast, every single dollar spent on bought clicks is guaranteed to bring results because you're only paying when someone clicks your ad or visits your site.
(guest article)
