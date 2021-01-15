Even if you’ve found a successful career as a creative freelancer, making the move to starting your own agency is a huge decision. All the glowing recommendations in the world won’t prepare you for the hard-nosed business decisions that you need to make for simple day-to-day operations, and your agency will likely crash and burn if you don’t come prepared from the start. But there are more resources available to budding agencies than ever before, and plenty of people have failed so you can learn from their mistakes. Following these five steps can provide you with a solid foundation for your new agency’s success.
1. Leverage Your Existing Network
Those glowing recommendations we talked about above may not be enough to get you by alone, but they can serve as the perfect springboard for your agency’s success. They can provide you with the confident testimonials you need to score new clients or even serve as the core clients you use to get your feet on the ground. Even better, they may be able to make recommendations for where you can find more work. But if you’ve let your LinkedIn flounder, now is the time to update it.
The sooner you recognize that everyone - from a former client to a high school friend to a family member - can serve as a lead, the sooner your agency will blossom.
2. Pick Your Lane
Running a business successfully is largely about convincing your clients that you have something worth buying. And that ultimately comes down to figuring out what you have to offer that no one else does. If your agency is brand new, then what your agency has to offer and what you personally have to offer are going to be synonymous. Don’t be afraid to start small.
Take an inventory of your talents and skills and use them as a basis for determining the field you’ll focus on. You can always expand your content writing company to include a graphic designer at a later point - but leaning into your existing proficiencies rather than going broader will actually provide your agency with a unique - and marketable - sense of identity.
3. Pick a Location
Up until very recently, not having an actual office would be a big knock against your credibility as a creative agency. And while the increased acceptability of remote work is changing perceptions, there’s still something of a stigma there. Having a physical office can provide you with a professional place to meet clients and a way to better collaborate with your colleagues, but it comes at the cost of higher overhead. Consider your expenses and the size of your team, and determine whether credibility or frugality is more important for the early success of your agency.
4. Find a Name
The name of your agency may seem like a relatively small factor when you’re confronting all of the issues that come with starting a new business, but it’s a decision that will follow you through your entire career. You’ll need to be careful about skirting existing trademarks and making sure that appropriate domains are available online, but you’ll also want to consider the long term viability of your company. Your name will be at the center of your public image and all of your future branding. Naming your company after the founders is an easy route to take that lends your agency an air of respectability without running the risk of falling out of fashion.
5. Figure Out Your Infrastructure
Fledgling creative agencies are often essentially just one freelancer running the whole show, but you’ll eventually want to bring on at least a few staff - and you’ll likely need to have at least an attorney and an accountant available when you need them. Think through what the day-to-day operations of your agency will look like and be practical in your consideration of what you can reasonably handle. Making sure the fundamentals are in place and that you’re financially solvent should be your first responsibility. You can look towards expanding your available services and specialists once your creative agency is on solid ground.
(guest article)
