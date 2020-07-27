Introduction
6 months after the initial outbreak, COIVD-19 is still present and going strong, putting countries like the United States under intense lockdown. Millions of people lost their job during the initial outbreak, but what about the people who kept their jobs?
Those people, lucky as they are, have been experiencing massive paradigm shifts into how their work life is managed. Today, I want to go over the ways the 9-5 lifestyle is changing due to the COVID outbreak.
5 Ways Coronavirus Has Changed the Regular Workstyle
1. Remote Working Will Become a Lot More Common
Many companies responded to the threat of COVID-19 by mandating all of their employees work remotely (from home). Employees working remotely and being separated from each other would prove effective in reducing the spread of the virus.
Now, it seems that this trend may continue beyond the virus. Employers are realizing that not all work needs to be done in-office, and remote working has done little to profits or efficiency.
However, working from home brings some security issues, mainly employees bringing confidential information home with them. However, an encrypted router or a decent VPN can help solve that issue.
Speaking of working in-office, let’s talk about meetings.
2. Mandatory In-Person Meetings Are Losing Relevance
COVID-19 turned Zoom into a mandatory tool for working instead of a lowly Skype clone. But it did something else: it showed employers that not everything needs to be done in-person, specifically meetings.
It’s annoying to get an email everyday that you have a meeting for something that could have been said in the email. Employers now realize this, and in-person meetings will start dying down. You may still have to attend a Zoom meeting or two, but that’s much better than needing to get dressed up to be told that profits have risen by 1%.
3. Companies Are Recognizing New Cybersecurity Risks
I feel comfortable saying that many companies take cybersecurity for granted. This has yet to change, but we are seeing a lot of companies put more work into their security infrastructure. But why?
This newfound focus can be traced to the increase in cybersecurity attacks that have happened since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Hackers are taking any chance they can get, including designing fake contact-tracing apps in order to steal information and track strangers.
We will see a lot more cybersecurity attacks before things improve, but if this is the wake up call needed for these companies, then better late than never, right?
4. Adaptable Companies Will Survive
One thing is for sure, though: companies that learn to adapt to trends and can read the room will survive longer than companies that don’t.
In the case of COVID, companies that adapt to a work-from-home model and use technology to get things done versus forcing things to be done in-house at the office will thrive, while the contrary will happen to companies that refuse to adapt.
5. Strict Focus on Time Worked Will Lose Relevance
When every employee is huddled inside one building, it’s easy to track the time they spend working. When everyone’s working from home, however, tracking the time they spend working is a lot more difficult.
There are monitoring programs and tools that allow you to track employee time, but these are often seen as an invasion of privacy, and the practice tells the employees you don’t trust them.
Companies are learning to stop focusing so much on the time an employee spends working, and more on the quality of their work.
Conclusion
We all will need to adapt to the changing 9-5 workstyle. As more and more companies realize that times are changing due to COVID-19, we’ll be able to work from home more, stop focusing so much on time, and can find new ways to collaborate. And maybe even find new ways to encrypt our information and stop the spread of data leaks!
