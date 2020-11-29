The summer comes with outdoor fun and family outings. However, it also comes with blaring heat and uncomfortable sweat spots on the armpits. The majority of the people need assistance for coping with harsh summer setting and heat. People mainly opt for staying at home on days when the heat is too much, but the homes and apartments also heat up in summer, so how to avoid heat and keep during summer? If you also have this question, then you are in the right place. The article is assembled to help you keep cool during summers.
The following are five well-researched ways to keep cool during the summer.
Opt for dehumidifying gadgets
To many peoples' surprise, summer actually increases the humidity level of the surroundings, which is why you feel a heavy itchy layer of dirt from the air on your body. You can opt for dehumidifiers available in the markets nowadays. The dehumidifiers can quickly eliminate extra moisture in the air and provide you a more open and lighter surrounding to breathe in. Once the air's humidity is eliminated, the heat of air flows through spaces more efficiently and starts to distribute in the environment, leading to lighter surroundings and less heat.
Stay in places with air conditioners.
Air conditioners are an efficient and fast way to cool down your body temperature as well as the temperature of your house or working space on hot scorching days. The ACs nowadays have various varieties you can choose from; the price range and sizes can vary according to the need of the buyer. You can easily enjoy the cold air inside your house or vehicle. In case you don't have an AC try staying in a place that has one installed. Opt for cafes to cool down the heat, and then move with your day.
Opt of Fans
As compared to earlier mentioned, air conditioner fans might not be that much of help in keeping you cool; however, it is a good and sustainable alternative to AC. as fans has varieties, you can choose whatever fan you like. You can take benefits from the ceiling fan attached to your ceiling at home, and if you are outside, try having those small and handy battery-operated fans. The frequent use of small fans can help you get rid of the sweat accumulated on your skin, leading to cold body temperature and better skin. Truly a win-win!
Eat cold edibles
Cold edibles like ice creams, cold salads, and frozen fruits smoothies can lower body temperature. These types of foods are yummy and loved by all. Availability vise these are the best choice as they don't cost much and can be bought easily from a convenient store or the local cafe behind your house. Try making these edibles at home as it will be a good family activity and will divert your attention from the summer heat as well. You can go on the internet and search for delicious fruit bowls and freeze treat and DIY them with your family and make your summer a memorable one.
Wear light clothing
Clothes can also participate in keeping you cool during the summer. If you wear clothes that are not suitable for summer, then they would provide nothing but puddles of sweat and uncomfortable situations. Wearing appropriate weather clothing can make a huge difference, so instead of wearing layers of clothing, try wearing a cute sundress, and for guys, you can wear cotton shirts in pants or shorts. Classy and keeps you cool, a perfect summer attire.
Stay cool during summer!
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.