If you have left all the silk sarees for the older women in your family, you may need to think twice. Whether it is your wedding or someone else’s, a silk saree can always come handy. It will make you look not only classy and elegant but also extremely trendy. If you cannot find one in your mom’s wardrobe, you can always buy silk sarees online. Now that you have an exclusive piece in your hand, here are five ways you can style it to create a statement.
Silk Saree Style Statement No. 1: Long-Sleeved Blouse
The classic pure silk saree and a long sleeve blouse are all you need for this look. It can be either a quarter-sleeve or a full-sleeve blouse. Just wear the saree in the usual way, and you will automatically bring the old-world charm in the party. To add a bit more texture to your attire, you can opt for an embroidered or motifs blouse. Both of them look super stylish with a plain silk saree.
Silk Saree Style Statement No. 2: Jacket or Shirt Blouse
Let’s talk about the blouse again. If you are not too comfortable wearing a long-sleeved blouse, you can replace it with a jacket one. A jacket or a shirt blouse will instantly add that “Modern” factor in your silk saree attire. You can find many different options in the section of jacket blouses. Choose one that you feel will suit you the best. After all, the main goal is to fit the attire in your personal style.
Silk Saree Style Statement No. 3: Drape It Differently
If you want to look classy yet modern in your pure silk saree, then draping is your best option. A saree can be draped in a thousand different ways. Look for the one that you feel will complement your personal style. You can keep the pallu short or long, keep it in front or back, or any way that you feel comfortable in.
Silk Saree Style Statement No. 4: Pair It With A Lehenga
This is the most interesting way of wearing a silk saree to match the modern fashion standards of pairing clothes. You will need a pure silk saree and a flared skirt for this. Here are the steps that you will have to follow:
- Pleat the pallu into the desired length and place it on your left shoulder.
- Pleat the remaining saree at your back and leave a little end part of it.
- Tuck the pleats in the center of your back of your skirt.
- Another step of pleating, here you need to pleat the width-wide section of the other end of the saree that you left in the second step.
- Tuck the pleats in the front of the skirt, and you are good to go.
Silk Saree Style Statement No. 5: Accessorize The Correct Way
If you want to create a style statement with a silk saree in the simplest way possible, then accessories are your answer. Add a belt, or a maang tikka, or a simple Kamar bandh to your saree. It will look stylish, trendy, yet old-school. You can never go wrong with this style.
Ever since silk sarees have returned to the fashion world, people cannot stop themselves from finding ways to style it. With these five different stylings, you can get the best looks with your silk saree. So, wear it wherever you can and leave everyone stunned with your style.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.