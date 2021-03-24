Dark circles under the eyes have long been an indicator of tired-looking skin. In fact, this does seem (at least partly) to be the case as lack of sleep can cause dull skin, dark circles, and other skin issues. There are other reasons too for dark circles - some of which can be solved topically, while others require a more holistic approach. As far as what you can do immediately to reduce dark circles, trying looking for effective products like those from Disco. Other than that, here are some ways you can reduce dark eye circles.
Get a Better Nights Sleep
It is difficult to overstate the importance of a good night’s sleep. Getting a good night’s sleep impacts how you feel, how you look, and, most importantly, how your body works. Some people like to pride themselves on “needing” very little sleep. But, frankly, this is a race to the bottom. The fact is that nearly everyone needs at least 7-hours of quality sleep per night. The qualifier “quality” is an important thing to underline because if you are having restless sleep or are getting up multiple times per night to go to the bathroom (or whatever) you may need more than seven hours. Sleep is about quality in many cases, but the 7-hour quantity “rule of thumb” is also important to keep in mind. Getting better sleep is an important step toward reducing dark circles.
Hydrate
Drink water! This is, perhaps, the most commonly offered bit of health advice on the planet. And for good reason - staying hydrated is one of the keys to good health. It is also, essential if you want to reduce dark circles around your eyes. Dehydrated skin is more likely to show dark circles as well as other signs of aging or fatigue.
Moisturize
Because the skin under your eyes is more delicate than the rest of your face, you will want to show it some special attention by using gentle cleansing products and a hydrating moisturizer.
Use Sun Protection
Too much sun exposure is bad for your skin. No surprises here. Dermatologists have been telling people for decades that they should be using sunscreen and other forms of skin protection if they are going to be spending extended time outdoors. This does not necessarily mean you need to stop all sun exposure (and, in fact, you probably shouldn’t) but you want to LIMIT your exposure and find the right balance.
Eat Healthy Foods
Diet, of course, is the final piece of the puzzle when it comes to reducing dark circles around the eyes as well as improving your overall health and, thereby, the appearance of your skin. If you are not getting the vitamins and minerals that your body needs, your skin will react with dullness, dark circles, and other sure-fire signs of poor diet. If you have trouble getting all your nutrients through the foods you eat, then consider supplementation.
Conclusion
Think of dark circles not just as something to conceal (although Disco can certainly help you do that) but also symptoms of underlying problems like dehydration, not enough sleep, and potentially some of the other items included on this list. Improving your skin in a holistic way by practicing a healthier overall lifestyle.
(guest article)
