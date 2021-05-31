The Cuban link chain is one of the best accessories for men. Yet, styling it in the same way, on every occasion, may make your style look repetitive and reduce the overall coolness of the chain.
Hence, to avoid this from happening, you will find out the five different ways you can wear a Cuban link chain and look extremely cool! So, without further delay, let’s get into it.
1. Give Your Cuban Chain A ‘Formal’ Look
Cuban link chains are always associated more with hip-hop outfits or casuals. So, how can you give them a formal and professional look?
Well, here’s how: Take a white shirt, wear any deep-colored blazer and pants. Then, wear a bow tie and finish the look off with a Cuban link chain. This way you’ll be pulling off a look similar to Jay Z! After all, who doesn’t want his style?
You can consider wearing this look to any chill parties or even big events to stand out from the crowd.
2. Get The Summer Look Ready
Wearing a T-Shirt or having a formal look just doesn’t work for summer. What you need in summers is a cool look that can complement pool parties and other summer-themed parties.
Hence, for this, all you need to do is go shirtless and wear your Cuban link chain, as crazy as it sounds! If going shirtless is a bit uncomfortable for you, then you can simply wear a vest and pair it with a Cuban link chain too!
Trust us, this look will give you a whole lot of confidence that will attract the cool crowd to you!
3.Try Out a Basic Yet Stylish Look
If you are not too much into dressing up extravagantly, then you can definitely try out a basic look with your Cuban link chain.
All you need to do for this look is get a plain white T-shirt and pair up your Cuban link chain with it. If you want to make it a bit more stylish, then you can also wear a jacket, like a leather jacket! This kind of look is often worn by Nelly and Fat Joe. So, if you like their style, you would like a basic look too!
4. Go For the Kanye Look
You may have seen Kanye sporting the Cuban link chain with a mint green sweater, a denim jacket, and jeans! Sounds like an odd combination, doesn’t it? Well, not on Kanye.
So, if you think that you’re on a Kanye level of confidence, then you can also try out various outfit combinations, with your denim to find the perfect Cuban chain look!
5. Style It Like a Choker
Lastly, if you don’t want to wear the Cuban link chain like a long chain, then you can style it into a choker too. In fact, that is what Rihanna did in one of her outfits.
Select a plain T-shirt, and wear your link chain like a choker!
Final Thoughts
To conclude, the Cuban link chain is definitely a versatile piece of jewelry for men. So, you can also try out your own style and pair it up with a Cuban link chain. Who knows you might start a new fashion trend!
(guest article)
