Arthritis is a medical term that refers to more than 100 distinct rheumatic illnesses that cause pain, stiffness, and swelling in joints or connective tissue. Arthritis affects 50 million individuals in the United States, and it is the leading cause of disability among those aged 65 and over.
Osteoarthritis (OA) is a disease that affects athletes and elderly persons who have worn out their joints due to excessive wear to the cartilage between joints. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune illness, which means that the immune system of the body fights itself, producing pain and inflammation. At any age, RA can affect any joint, no matter how much or how little it has been used.
Herbalists use alternative herbs to promote the kidneys’ and large intestines’ natural cleaning activities, improve blood flow, and help lymph drainage.
Here are a few of the greatest herbs for arthritic pain relief.
1. Kratom
Arthritis is a disorder that causes pain, stiffness in joints, and reduced mobility, all of which can worsen with time. Anxiety and sadness are two more symptoms of arthritis. Conventional medications may be effective in the short term, but the chemicals in them are ineffective in the long run. There are several drawbacks to using pharmacological drugs for an extended period.
Arthritis therapy is restricted even further for individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart problems. They can’t take large doses and can’t rely on high-potency medications, thus their treatment options are limited. For such patients, organic herbs like red hulu kapuas kratom is wonderful news because it relieves pain without the negative effects that come with pharmaceutical medications for this disease. Kratom is a natural chemical that helps to enhance the senses and relieve bodily aches and pains. It’s a fantastic vitamin for arthritis.
Kratom increases the blood flow in the body and improves blood circulation. Along with this, it also helps in cutting down fat from the body. This is because a side effect of Kratom is to lose appetite. Hence you do not consume much fat and thus the muscles are toned. Intake of this plant 30-40 minutes before working out will give your body a tremendous boost of energy and the lethargic feeling will be gone. This allows you to work out even more and achieve your dream goal.
2. Turmeric (Curcuma longa)
Turmeric is a powerful anti-inflammatory and pain reducer. It includes two compounds that help to reduce inflammation (curcumin and curcuminoids) (and are very much like the oft-prescribed non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs). Turmeric is frequently prescribed for the treatment of cancer, cataracts, and Alzheimer’s disease due to its anti-inflammatory properties.
While you may easily incorporate turmeric into your regular diet, you’ll need to take it as a supplement to reap the full therapeutic advantages. To help activate turmeric, add black pepper or dried ginger to your dish. To alleviate discomfort, the herb can also be administered topically.
3. Boswellia
Boswellia (Boswellia serrata), often known as frankincense, includes boswellic acids, which assist to reduce inflammation in the body through a variety of methods. Several herbal treatments, including Boswellia, were compared to the supplement glucosamine and the arthritis medication celecoxib in a 2013 research published in Rheumatology. The botanicals, like the medication and glucosamine, decreased knee discomfort and increased knee function. Take 500 mg of Boswellia extract standardized to 30% boswellic acid each day.
It’s possible that combining Boswellia with other herbal anti-inflammatories will be even more effective. Researchers gave patients with OA either 100 mg of Boswellia, 450 mg of ashwagandha, 50 mg of turmeric, and 50 mg of a zinc complex each day, or a placebo, for three months, according to a study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology. The herbal mixture considerably decreased the intensity of OA-related pain and impairment.
4. CBD
CBD oil derived from hemp (Cannabis sativa) is well-known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Anecdotal evidence supports its potential to reduce pain and inflammation. Cannabis plants contain a variety of cannabinoids, which are potent plant chemicals with a variety of therapeutic effects.
Endocannabinoids are the ones we create (endo meaning coming from within). The well-known runner’s high is generated by an endocannabinoid that rises in the bloodstream during aerobic activity, then crosses the blood-brain barrier, and binds to cannabinoid receptors in the brain. Nowadays, CBD products are available in various forms such as CBDfx gummies, tinctures, vape oil, topicals and other edibles. Certain herbs, such as ginger and Boswellia, can boost your body’s endocannabinoid system naturally, resulting in decreased pain and inflammation.
5. Ginger
Ginger (Zingiber officinale) was evaluated in 261 patients with OA of the knee in a research published in Arthritis & Rheumatology. For six weeks, patients were given either ginger extract or a placebo twice daily. Overall, the ginger group reported less discomfort, as well as decreased knee pain when standing and walking. Take 250 milligrams each day in capsules.
A ginger compress applied topically aids in the circulation of blood to a region, speeding up the healing process. Researchers examined changes in moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis before and after therapy with a topical ginger compress or patch in one study published in the Journal of Holistic Nursing.
Twenty people with persistent osteoarthritis were given topical ginger treatments for seven days by trained nurses, after which they self-administered the treatments for another 24 weeks. Subjects reported less pain and exhaustion after just one week, and this trend was maintained throughout the research. Topical ginger therapy has the potential to alleviate symptoms and enhance independence in patients with persistent osteoarthritis, according to the researchers.
Make a strong pot of ginger tea or simmer the fresh herb (approximately 12 cups grated or sliced ginger). Soak a washcloth in the mixture and use it as required.
6. Nettles (Urtica dioica)
Nettles are a multi-talented plant that may be used for almost any purpose. Nettles are loaded in protein, calcium, phosphorus, iron, magnesium, beta-carotene, and vitamins A, C, D, and B complex, all of which are easily absorbed by the body.
For individuals suffering from arthritis or gout, stinging nettle is a powerful plant. Its anti-inflammatory properties, as well as its minerals (boron, calcium, magnesium, and silicon), assist to relieve pain while also promoting bone health. While NSAIDs are typically a necessary evil for most people with arthritis, nettle can help you take less of them.
(Herbalists’ disclaimer: Please be with your doctor before using herbal supplements or reducing your prescription medication.) Nettle leaf tea (a cup or more per day) helps to alleviate and prevent water retention and inflammation while also nourishing the kidneys and adrenals. Note: Many arthritis sufferers have discovered that hitting an inflamed joint with a fresh nettle plant cutting relieves joint pain (the stinging part of the nettles draws blood to the joints, relieving pain and inflammation).
Conclusion
A diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, vital fatty acids, and fiber is the greatest treatment for arthritis, aside from herbal regimens (and reducing or eliminating foods that cause an inflammatory response such as fried foods, animal fats, dairy, and anything else which might cause an allergy sensitivity). By opening joints and promoting the dispersion of synovial fluid, which lubricates joints, yoga (particularly Yin Yoga) and moderate stretching go a long way toward arthritis prevention and pain alleviation.
