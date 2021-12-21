In the past decade, laptops have become the primary source and tool for education. Students use them for taking notes during lectures and completing assignments. There is no way to imagine modern education without them.
Sometimes, students are in a jam and have a lot of work with a short deadline. That is when they can look for things like “online essay help” or “write my essay” in search engines. Laptop portability and various WiFi hotspots made the process even easier.
Yet, there is an increased chance of accidents happening to laptops. They can get damaged, stolen, or infected with viruses. There are a few things students can do to ensure their laptops will work and not get stolen.
Take Basic Measures
To ensure that the laptop stays safe, you must first register it in the college or university system. The administration will then give you a laptop sticker that will act as a thief deterrent. If the computer does get stolen or lost, it will be faster to give it back to the owner.
Another way of buffering the loss of a laptop is by purchasing a renter’s insurance policy. There are a few websites that list available insurance options. Students can also add the item to their parent’s home insurance policy.
By a Laptop Bag
There are many ways of getting a laptop bruised, dented, or severely damaged. This is a common problem for students who learn on campuses and from home. They have to make sure their computers are safe from external hazards, such as
- falling from surfaces;
- having liquids spilled on them;
- tearing charge cords.
Purchasing a simple laptop bag will allow you to take care of 99% of such possibilities. When selecting a product, make sure that it fits the dimensions of your laptop model. The bag should have solid paddling to cushion any physical damage. Quarter-inch padding provides enough protection.
The bag has to be made of durable material that can resist tears and poured liquids. If you work in a cafe or on campus, it’s best to use a nondescript bag. Thieves will target you more when they see that the bag is for transporting laptops.
Make Your Laptop Thief-Proof
In most cases, carrying a proper bag and being careful is enough. But there is always a chance that the computer will get stolen outside of the dorm room or your home. There are a few locations with a strong chance of getting robbed:
- public study areas;
- libraries;
- cafes.
The best way to keep a computer safe is to keep an eye on it. While this sounds easy enough, it’s hard to do. You are bound to leave the workspace from time to time, be it to grab a new book for research or go to the restroom. Thieves use these opportunities to grab what they can and run.
Don’t rely on library or cafe staff to look out for your things. It is not their responsibility. Thieves can grab a laptop and get out of the building within minutes. That is why you should never work alone. It’s best to have a cup of coffee or visit the library with another student or even a group of them.
Mind Physical and Virtual Security
There are a few ways of making laptops secure for use. Most of the models have a security outlet often called a Kensington slot. It allows using a cable to bind the computer to any fixed object, like a table. There is a slim chance a thief will be able to get away if they carry a large object attached to the laptop.
Laptops attached by Kensington locks are safe from physical theft. But thieves can still do a lot of damage if they gain access to the system. They can use this opportunity to steal passwords, files, and other data.
Students must make sure that nobody can access their stuff, even if the laptop gets taken away. Do this by coming up with a strong password. Keep it safe on a smartphone or, better yet, have it memorized. Some models support fingerprint scanning, but this tech is still not refined. Whatever your choice, it must be secure.
Get Tracking Software
If the laptop gets lost or stolen, there is still a chance of finding it. There are many paid and free tracing software products perfect for the job. They use your IP address and nearby wireless systems to locate laptops and other hardware. There is also more advanced software.
It allows to remotely record camera footage, as well as provide a way to silently delete files. This can come in handy if the PC does get stolen. LoJack is one of the subscription-based tracking services. It is very hard to remove once installed. Thieves can replace the hard drive or wipe it clean. The software will reinstall all the same.
Install Antivirus Software
Even with all these things in place, you can still lose passwords and important information. Hackers often use sites you visit to install trojan and other viruses. That’s why it’s crucial to have antivirus software installed on your laptop.
You may think that the data on your PC is unimportant. That couldn’t be further from the truth as digital thieves make money from selling it to third parties. There are currently many free and paid solutions on the market.
Conclusion
There are many ways to keep studying laptops safe. The main trick is to be aware of surroundings and never leave computers unattended. Make sure that nobody but you can access them both physically and digitally. Sticking to these rules will save you from trouble during college and later in life.
Not only will it save you a lot of money on buying a new laptop. You also won’t have to spend additional hours redoing all of the things that were lost. That means more time left on things other than academic excellence. Stay safe and productive.
(guest article)
