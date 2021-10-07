“How on earth can a mini truck benefit my startup?”
“With so much to invest in, how could anyone possibly think an investment in pickup truck (sorry, mini truck) is the next thing to do?”
I’m guessing those are some of the many questions running through your mind right now.
Anyways, you should hold off a little on such thoughts because you’re about to discover some mind-blowing reasons your startup could do with a mini truck.
6 surprising ways a mini truck can benefit your start-up
- 1. Relatively cheap to procure
It’s obvious that startups need vehicles – to transport merchandise and sometimes people.
But at what cost? Most vehicles cost in excess of several thousands of dollars. With funding almost impossible to come by, investing in vehicles worth thousands of dollars may be near impossible for some startups.
Thankfully, mini trucks are quite budget-friendly.
How cheap? You want to ask. Well, for as low as $3000, one could procure neatly used mini trucks from Japan. (Winks.)
- 2. Extremely low fuel cost
Unlike regular vehicles, which can take up to $50 and above to fill up their tanks, it only takes $25 to fill up an average Japanese mini truck. That means, with mini trucks, you can cut your fuel expenses in half.
What’s more?
Mini trucks, especially the ones from Japan, are designed not to demand recurrent refilling. Meaning they can run multiple trips without demanding constant refilling like your regular vehicle would.
So, basically, with mini trucks, you’ll save both on fuel cost and tank refilling. Isn’t that awesome?
- 3. Free PR and advertising
If you don't get a mini truck for any other reason, you should get it because of the free PR it gives your business.
Not sure what that means? Ok, let me explain. Anywhere mini trucks are driven to, especially Japanese mini trucks, people always notice them. You know why? Because they’re rare and not common in this part of the world. They’re native to Japanese and Asians. So when seen in the western communities, people always wonder what they are.
For a startup, when you pair this novelty with your company logo/design, you can bet that a lot of people will want to check you out.
- 4. A lot of cargo space on offer
Irrespective of what your startup deals in, there’s a great chance you’ll need trucks from time to time to transport your merchandise.
If not to bring inventory to the factory/store, then it might be to send finished items to the market. Or other times to deliver items to customers’ doorsteps or dispatch documents/files to other businesses.
Whatever the case may be, mini trucks represent an excellent choice for getting the job done. They're generally built with a lot of cargo space in their back, meaning they can carry just about anything.
Once your startup has one, you won't need to start looking for heavy-duty trucks anytime you have a cargo or merchandise to deal with.
- 5. Can serve multiple purposes
It's not unusual to see startup businesses investing in various vehicles, and the reason is always because they need each vehicle for a different purpose.
On the one hand, you may have minivans and trucks for item transport. And on the other hand, you may have small cars/buses for employee + merchandise transport.
Unfortunately, getting many vehicles means additional expenses, not to mention the inevitable costs of fueling.
Luckily, mini trucks can help consolidate all your vehicle needs into one place. Firstly, you can use them for item/cargo transport, as earlier discussed. Secondly, you can easily attach a container to their back to convert them into a van anytime you need a covered vehicle.
In short, they can serve both as a van/bus and also as a truck.
- 6. Easy and cheap to maintain
Every vehicle demands maintenance if you want to enjoy it for long. But the fact is some vehicles are actually more maintenance-friendly than others.
And one such vehicle is a mini truck.
Unlike regular vehicles, mini trucks don’t demand frequent maintenance or repair. And the reason is because of how its components and parts are made – simple and basic.
Considering time, effort, and money are three factors startups don’t have the luxury of, it’s highly important to go for a vehicle that won’t demand much maintenance or frequent repairs.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.