From baseball to ice hockey, Chicago is the home to plenty of professional sporting events. Watching these games from the stadiums is a thrilling experience for people of all ages. However, like all other public areas, stadiums are not entirely safe from potential injury. You could sustain an injury from a slip-and-fall, a stray ball, or even a broken pavement.
Fortunately, it’s possible to receive compensation for your injuries with the help of seasoned personal injury lawyers in Chicago. Your compensation, however, will depend on several factors, such as how you handled the situation immediately after the accident. Read on to learn more about what to do if injured in a Chicago stadium.
What to Do If Injured in a Chicago Stadium
1. Report the Incident
As soon as you can after the injury, report the incident to the stadium management. This way, they will file an incident report, which creates the first piece of the paper trail, which will be used in your injury claim at a later date. Failure to report the incident may cost you a portion of your claim. Have it in mind that stadium owners often take liability for on-premise accidents such as slip-and-falls or other more severe injuries such as electrocution.
2. Take Pictures of the Cause of Injury
Before leaving the scene, use your smartphone to capture the cause of the accident and the injuries you suffered. This is great record-keeping just in case the management gets rid of the cause of harm. It will also be helpful in your case once you file for compensation.
3. Get Witnesses Contact Information
In cases where there are no CCTV cameras, ensure you get a witness who saw what happened and is willing to provide written testimony. A witness’ word will make your claim more credible and increase your chances of receiving compensation.
4. Seek Medical Attention
Minor accidents such as slips-and-falls rarely leave catastrophic injuries in their wake. This does not mean you should not see a doctor. In some rare cases, slip-and-falls may cause health complications if the minor injuries are not treated. Immediate treatment also makes your injuries irrefutable by the liable parties.
5. Get Legal Aid
Getting compensation for any injuries you sustain in stadiums may be rather tricky. Proving the stadium’s liability without a lawyer’s help is no simple task. With the help of a dedicated personal injury lawyer, together you can gather evidence, quantify the value of your loss, and negotiate a fair settlement.
6. Keep Relevant Evidence
Your case is often as strong as your evidence. You need to gather and safely store sufficient relevant evidence. Your evidence may be in the form of photos, hospital reports, pharmaceutical receipts, and any other proof of payments for all the losses that result from the injury. Ensure you keep copies of the documents even after you share some of them with your lawyer.
Take Extra Care
While you could get compensation for your injuries and losses after an accident at the stadium, it is not always assured. In some instances, the stadium owners will win the case. The best way to avoid any of the frustrations that come with stadium injuries is to be watchful while you enjoy the games. Be on the lookout for stray pucks and balls and watch your step, especially around old stairs. But above all, do not let fear of injury hold you back as you cheer your favorite players.
