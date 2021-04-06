Are you searching for reliable web hosting providers in Delhi? Check out our list for the top-notch web hosting companies under one roof!
Choosing a reliable web hosting is one of the fundamental blocks of website building. While there are many web hosting companies in India, picking one out of them is quite difficult and time consuming.
Looking for a web hosting company specifically in Delhi? Well, Delhi is the capital of India and has several web hosting companies. But we want to provide a list of only top-rated and well-reputed firms that you can rely on.
After all, it really doesn't matter if the web hosting company is located in Delhi or not; we are here with a list of the top 7 web hosting in Delhi. They are quite reliable and offer a multitude of features. Also, they do not charge heavily, making them all some of the perfect options. So, let’s begin!
Top 7 Web Hosting in Delhi
1. Web Hosting Delhi
This company offers super cheap and economical web hosting plans. It also provides excellent Linux hosting, a free SSL certificate, email accounts, and excellent bandwidth. The best part is that it even offers 30 days money-back guarantee and 24/7 support. All this makes it a trusted company with a good reputation gained over the years which continues to grow over time.
2. HostGator
It is the one-stop-shop that offers powerful web hosting at super affordable rates. From students to business professionals, all rely on HostGator for the best uptime and negligible downtime, along with cheap services and a 45-day guarantee. This web hosting also provides 24/7 customer support that is perfect for resolving all customer queries promptly.
Some other key features include unmetered disk space and bandwidth with super-fast speed. The best part is that you can choose between cloud hosting, VPS, WordPress, or dedicated server as per your specific need.
3. Hostripples
Hostripples provides powerful hosting plans for different servers like Dedicated, Shared, VPS, and Reseller. With the 24x7 support of experts at Hostripples, you can host your website without any unnecessary stress. You get fast and secure servers for hosting your website.
The company backs up its superior services with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 99.99% uptime. You get clear data limits and free data migration services with Hostripples. Moreover, you will get good discounts on different plans offered by the company.
4. HostSoch
Looking for powerful and secure web hosting? Well, HostSoch imparts both in their web hosting package. Along with this, if you don’t like spending on your domain each year, it has got you covered with its lifetime domain name registration.
You will love the company’s perfect plan that caters to all the domains. This include 99.9% Uptime assurance, no change in renewal Pricing, free SSL certificate, unlimited email, space, and bandwidth. The list doesn't just end here! You even get access to 1-click Script Installation facility, "Softaculous,” which allows you to install Joomla, WordPress, Drupal, Magento, etc., in a jiffy.
5. Delhi Web Hosting
This company guarantees 99.9% uptime web hosting and the best domain registration services with no hidden charges. With Tier-4 Data-center, the firm offers ultra-fast speed to all the customers. It also imparts different CMS integrations such as Drupal, WordPress, Magento, Joomla, and more. With instant setup and a 45-Day assurance, this company proffers instant backups and 384+ install scripts availability.
6. HostingRaja
Providing the cheapest and excellent hosting services in India, HostingRaja has boosted several small businesses. The company offers different affordable and premium plans. You can start with the basic plan and then upgrade it according to your needs.
The company provides secure hosting servers which are hosted in India to offer premium performance and SEO boost. You can get all types of hosting services from this platform like Dedicated, VPS, etc. On top of that, HostingRaja supports different CMS like Joomla, Magento, WordPress, etc., and advanced versions of MySql and PHP database.
7. MilesWeb
Experience high-quality web hosting services with MilesWeb. The company provides secure and outstanding services to cater to all your needs and help you strive for the market's top position. MilesWeb offers three different plans with various features. You can get an 80% discount on all the plans offered by the company. On top of that, you can enjoy 99.95% uptime with MilesWeb.
MilesWeb believes in 24x7x365 support and caters to all the queries of their client and present the best solutions for them. If you have any doubts, you can start with the basic plan and get hands-on experience of their services. The presence of a 30-day money-back guarantee lets you try out the services without any stress.
Some Last Words
Remember investing in web hosting is a crucial decision and needs to be taken wisely. Now that you have gone through the above list, it is time to select the web hosting that suits your budget and caters to your needs. Also, look for a money-back guarantee if you are dissatisfied with the service provision. At last, don't forget to research from your end as well before making the final purchase.
Happy Web Hosting Shopping!
