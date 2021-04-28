Congratulations on finding your dream home! Relocation brings excitement as it changes your life in many ways, but it also brings the stress of shifting your household goods safely to your new place. Home shifting can be challenging as you must take full responsibility to safely move your home goods like furniture, electronics, home appliances, fragile items, kitchen utensils, etc., without any damage. Without prior experience and lack of manpower the risk of damaging your goods and property is very high, so hire professional packers and movers Mumbai to help you ease out your moving process.
Experienced packing moving service providers will offer end-to-end home shifting services, as they take full accountability for your move from disassembling your bulky goods to unpacking and reassembling them at your new home.
Even though you hire professionals to shift you home without any hassle, there are a few things you must do from your end to have a safe and smooth home shifting. Here are some packing moving tips that will help you.
Packing Moving Tips
- Plan Your Move: Drafting a moving plan helps you visualize your move, so firstly, draft a plan 10-15 days before your move to have a hassle-free move. Your plan must include your shifting tasks, timeline, budget, etc. Depending on your plan prepare a checklist so you can keep track of your moving task and as well as your good.
- Declutter Goods: Avoid carrying unwanted goods to your new home, by decluttering goods that you haven't used for a long time, or you don't need any more; you can sell or donate the usable items. Doing this will considerably reduce your shifting expenses too.
- Categorize Items: Classify your goods based on the type they belong like fragile, furniture, electronics, kitchen items, etc. Doing this will help you pack and handle them carefully according to their shifting requirements.
- Pack and Label Goods: Once you categorize your goods, you will be able to pack your goods precisely as per their packaging requirements, i.e., protective packing for fragile foods, regular packing for other goods, etc. Labeling will help you know what's there in each box which makes handling and unpacking them easy.
- Hire Relocation Professionals: Experienced movers and packers in Pune will ease out your relocation process by providing you end-to-end shifting services at an affordable price. Their well-trained laborers will know how to move your goods ensuring damage-free relocation. Before hiring a moving company make sure you do enough background research and compare at least 3-5 movers company profile, cost quotations, reviews & ratings, etc.
- Update Your New Address: To avoid missing out on essential mails, update your new address in firms like banks, educational institutions, insurance companies, credit card agencies, online shopping sites, etc.
- Manage Utility Service: Avoid paying bills for the services you haven't used, contact your service providers to disconnect or transfer your utility services like LPG agency, DTH/ cable TV, Wi-Fi, water suppliers, electricity company, newspaper company, etc.
- Prepare Goods For Move: To avoid your goods like electronics, appliances, furniture, etc., getting damaged/ repaired while shifting, prepare them for the move by unplugging cables from TV, defrosting the fridge, emptying water filter, clicking pictures of furniture before disassembly, etc.
Once you have found your perfect home, hire movers and packers to safely shift all your goods to your new place. You must do some planning from your side and prepare for the move in order to have stress-free home relocation. We hope the tips mentioned above have provided adequate information to help you shift smoothly, without causing any damage to your goods/ property.
While hiring a moving company make sure you do background research on them by checking their credentials, comparing cost estimations, going through feedback given by previous customers, etc., as there are lot of bogus packers in the market nowadays. Also, check and make sure the movers haven't included any hidden charges in their quotation.
Making yourself comfortable in your new place takes time, as everything is new here, your surrounding, your neighbors, etc., don't panic this is common. Start exploring your neighborhood by starting a conversation with them, hosting a housewarming party, etc., and eventually you will be able to get comfortable in your new neighborhood.
Happy and Safe Home Shifting!
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.