With numerous cricket matches being held worldwide, there is no way that you can miss out on any of them.
Whether you are at work or traveling, keeping track of live cricket scores is now easier than ever.
Here is a rundown of the nine best live score websites for all cricket fans.
- Cricbuzz - The website is exceptionally well known and one of the most established live cricket score applications accessible by cricket fans. They have been absolutely dependable and have given the live score to the fans for quite a long time. Ball-by-ball commentary, meetings, news, statistics, and much more are accessible on this website.
- Planet Cricket - Planet Cricket is another excellent website for cricket scores, and it includes live scores from cricket matches around the world. They likewise give itemized news on cricket which is pretty in-depth. You get the scores from homegrown rivalries also.
- ESPNCricinfo - This is another website that has been there for cricket fans all along. ESPNCricinfo works brilliantly by giving live scores, ball-by-ball analysis, news, insights, features, furthermore, all that a cricket fan would require. ESPNCricinfo can be described as one of the best websites for the job.
- NDTV cricket application - It is extraordinary compared to many other websites for a live cricket score update. The website includes an easy-to-utilize UI, and anybody can utilize it without any difficulty. The website assists you with adding your top choice matches to the schedule, guaranteeing that you don't miss them.
- The ICC App (Official) - The International Cricket Council is the overseeing assemblage of worldwide cricket. Thus, you can comprehend the quality that an official website of the overseeing body can give. Aside from the live scores, it likewise provides news, schedules, statistics, and significantly more.
- Yahoo Cricket - From live scores to a cricket dream game, Yahoo Cricket gives you everything. The website provides super-quick score refreshes also. You can access all the data about Indian and International cricket by using this website.
- Cricket Live Score App - This is a light application and gives super-quick score refreshes. Utilizing the application is just about as straightforward as using your cell phone. The application doesn't put much load on your battery, and the system necessities are likewise lesser.
- Cricket Line Guru: Fast Live Line - It is an efficient application to follow the live score. The application is very much planned and easy to utilize. The application gives all essential data like live scores, insights, and so on.
- ESPN - It is among the best websites the world over for any sports and cricket is no different. They have the most comprehensive coverage and detailed reportage on cricket. You can get information about other sports along with cricket on ESPN. It can be an excellent choice for cricket fans to follow live scores. Especially if they want the details of many different sports in one place only.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.