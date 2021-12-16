Home inverters provide regulated and uninterrupted power supply - and save you from the long and tormenting hours of power cuts. But for an inverter to work efficiently, it requires a high quality battery. And therefore, you must make sure that you buy the best inverter battery in India. Selecting the right inverter battery is however not easy, especially if its your first time. To help, in this post, we guide you about the important features that you should look for in a battery when buying one.
Quick Charging
This is one of the most important features that you should look for in a battery, especially if you live in an area that experiences long and frequent power cuts. This will help you ensure that your battery gets quickly charged and is ready for use in case even if there’s very little time between two subsequent long power cuts. Remember - In case you buy a slow charging, you will have to bear the additional cost of installing a battery with a higher capacity.
Low Maintenance
Another important thing that you got to look for when buying an inverter is the maintenance it requires. For that, you need to invest in a good inverter battery with innovative design and sophisticated features so that you don't have to worry much about its maintenance. GEL Inverter batteries that are equipped with modern technology ensure a hassle-free experience. They do not require any water top-up and require Zero maintenance. These batteries are however more expensive than the regular flat-plate and tubular batteries.
Consistent Performance
Modern inverter batteries are designed to offer higher power output and backup, minimal battery failures, and the ability to withstand high temperatures. Besides, their unique design makes them extremely sturdy and helps them hold against long power cuts. But one of the problems inverter batteries face is that their performance deteriorates with time. The only way to avoid this problem is to go for an inverter battery from a reputable brand like Luminous India that manufactures high-quality batteries that perform consistently throughout their lifecycle.
Space Efficient
Space is a major constraint in Tier 1 cities like Mumbai, Delhi where houses are not as big as they are in other cities and towns. It is therefore important to consider the space your battery occupies. Go for inverter batteries that are manufactured with a well-thought design structure and ultra-modern looks, and ones that fit your space just fine. Also, buy inverter batteries that are lightweight and portable so that they can be easily moved around if required. Now, say goodbye to all of your confined-space issues by installing a space-efficient Luminous inverter battery today.
Recyclable
When purchasing an inverter battery, you should opt for recyclable ones. Recyclable inverter batteries offer a lot of benefits. They reduce the carbon footprint by eliminating the waste sent to landfills. This in turn helps prevent serious issues, such as pollution and global warming. What's more, recyclable batteries help conserve natural resources - and sustain a suitable environment for future generations.
Want to buy the best inverter battery in India?
If you want to buy the best inverter battery in India then look no further than Luminous India. They are one of the pioneers in the home power solutions space and have an excellent track record of manufacturing quality products and delivering unparalleled customer support. They also have one of the widest range of products available at different price points so that it fits their customer’s budget.
