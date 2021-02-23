Long before you start dreaming of settling into blissful matrimony, you dream of a beautiful wedding! Who hasn’t looked at a wedding in a movie and mentally made a note to incorporate some of those elements into their own ceremony whenever it might happen? Dream big or small, destination wedding or an intimate home ceremony – whatever your idea of the perfect wedding is, you can make it happen. Whether your wedding is in a year or a week, with proper planning, you can make sure everything goes off exactly as you want it to be. The first step to planning the perfect wedding is to sit down with your bride or groom and fix these three details:
- The Date
- The Location
- The Budget
Everything revolves around these three, so make sure this is ironclad. Once that is fixed, you can start working on the items in the handy list below and tick them off one by one.
Guest list
Make sure both parties are on the same page when it comes to the guest list. Agreeing on a number from either side helps avoid unpleasant conversations later. When making your guest list, consult parents, siblings and maybe grandparents too, to ensure no one important is left out. Double-check a few times and set a filter to apply to each guest, so you know everyone you want (and only those you really want) gets to attend the most important day of your life.
Save-the-date
This is usually the first public announcement of your wedding. Discuss with your fiancé/fiancée about how you want to do it. Make sure it is shared only with those you intend to invite to avoid awkwardness.
Invites
Indian weddings are all about the flavour, so despite all your digital announcements, you may still need to pick a card and send it out. Make sure the invites are mailed well in advance (or personally delivered, where necessary) so the invitees have time to respond and confirm their attendance.
Number of Functions
When it comes to the grand Indian wedding, more is considered definitely merrier in terms of the number of events. You may want to invite different groups to different events or have big events that include all your invitees. Plan this carefully so it stays within the budget, and everyone – especially the bride and groom – have lots of fun and memories.
Wedding Wardrobe
What’s a wedding without the trousseau? The most effort when planning a wedding usually goes into the choice of outfits. And it is not just the bride and groom, you would also want your family to look stunning in the wedding photographs. Start planning the wedding finery, including outfits for each of the planned functions early on, so the designer gets enough time to make corrections or alterations if required.
Hair and Makeup
Ask around among recently married friends before zeroing in on a stylist for your hair and makeup. Talk to as many stylists as you need before fixing on one because the chemistry is very important on your big day. Try on multiple styles before confirming your look. Avoid last minute changes to ensure there are no unpleasant surprises.
Wedding Website
As you get close to the date of the event, you can launch your wedding website, providing every detail a guest may be looking for. You can also put up a message board, so that people who can’t make it can leave their wishes for you.
Arrangements for Guests
Are you providing accommodation or pick up/drop facilities for any of your guests? Put someone in charge to ensure nothing is forgotten in the last minute.
Theme and Décor
This is an area where you should probably involve your family too. The look and feel of your wedding venue are important not only for the photographs, but also for that effervescent wedding vibe!
Arrangements for the Religious Ceremonies
Put a reliable and knowledgeable person in charge of making arrangements for the religious ceremonies. Having the ceremonies go perfectly puts you in a positive state of mind as you take the first step towards blissful matrimony.
Food
A lot of attention, at weddings, goes into the food. It is a way of not just sharing your happiness, but also making your guests feel welcome and pampered. Ensure that there is enough to give everyone a good time but also ensure there is no unnecessary wastage when it comes to the choices and quantity of food served.
Photography/ Videography
The most vital detail of your wedding planning, if we may say so! These are your precious memories and they should be done to perfection. Make sure to hire someone who comes well recommended for their skills and professionalism. Make sure you are on the same page when it comes to expectations regarding the outcome.
Music
With multiple events and the wedding itself requiring different kinds of music, put some thought into this aspect. Ask around and personally choose exactly what you would like to have in the background as you start a new chapter of your life.
Download a Wedding Planning App
There are tons of details you will be working on simultaneously, so streamline everything with a good wedding app.
Engage a Wedding Planner
If your budget allows it, it is always helpful to have a wedding planner who will take care of all the details for you and give you the wedding of your dreams. But if that is not possible, rope in your siblings and close friends and delegate duties. They would be happy to help you put your dream day together.
Just as you wouldn’t want anyone to set terms and conditions for your matrimony, don’t let anyone tell you what your wedding should or should not be like either – it is your once-in-a-lifetime chance to bring a dream to life. And with the right people by your side, there is no reason you can’t make it happen exactly as you have envisioned it.
