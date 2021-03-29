If you love pineapple-based drinks that have a low alcohol content, opting for a Tepache is a good idea. Tepache is an incredibly popular Mexican drink that is made using a fermentation process and is known for its probiotic content.
Many people wonder about what tepache is and how it can be enjoyed. Here is a quick guide to help you understand the nature of Tepache and figure out how to make it with ease. Excited? Let's go and check it out!
What is Tepache?
As mentioned previously, Tepache is a fermented drink that originated in Mexico. Often referred to as 'Tepache de piña' due to it typically being made from pineapple, particularly the pineapple skins and flesh. The addition of cinnamon and sugar helps make Tepache a refreshing and light drink that is perfect for the summer season.
Tepache is a lightly fermented drink which means that it has been fermented for merely a couple of days, which also means that its alcohol content is low. Tepache is considered to be a drink made from a sustainable method because it expertly reduces waste while also being cost-effective.
The fact that it doesn't waste the skin and the core of pineapple makes Tepache stand apart from other pineapple-based drinks. So let's find out how to make Tepache, shall we?
How to make Tepache
As you have seen, tepache is an interesting drink to try, particularly for those people who are especially fond of pineapples. Here are some steps to follow to help you make the perfect Tepache.
- Make Sugar Water: mix sugar and water until the sugar dissolves. Use heat if necessary.
- Add Pineapple: cut up large pineapple chunks from the fruit by first removing its top and bottom sections. Add the pineapple to the sugar water mixture then put a cinnamon stick in the mix.
- Set up the Fermentation: use a towel to cover the mixture which will allow the bacteria to breathe. Keep covered until a day or two, or until a white foam covers the surface.
- Bottle it up: scoop off the white foam and then bottle the Tepache up.
For flavored Tepache you can either replace the sugar with flavored syrup or choose to add extra ingredients to the mix before fermentation.
Health benefits of Tepache
It may come as a surprise to find how drinking Tepache can be good for your health. Here is a quick rundown of the top reasons why Tepache drinking may be beneficial to your overall well-being.
- Rich in Vitamins and Minerals: Tepache has a high level of essential vitamins such as Vitamin C, A, and B, particularly because it contains a large proportion of pineapple. Moreover, it also contains minerals like Magnesium which foster good health.
- Improves Digestive Processes: not many people realize how good tepache is for the digestive processes. Tepache contains an enzyme known as bromelain which helps the body fight against intestinal parasites.
- Revitalizing Tendencies: Tepache contains water kefir (tibicos) which aids in various revitalizing processes of the body. Examples of such processes include preventing recurrent infections, fighting various infections, and even enabling weight loss.
Conclusion
As you have seen, Tepache is a very popular fermented Mexican drink that is known for its low alcohol content and distinct taste. It is made using pineapple as a base ingredient, making use of the fruit in its entirety from its core to its skin. The fermentation process takes up to one to two days. There are several ways to incorporate other flavors into Tepache as well.
Hope this guide helps you understand what Tepache is and how it is made.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.