Since childhood, it is essential for children to keep healthy habits, and parents should help keep their vitals in check so that they can grow up to be strong and active individuals. Consumption of vitamins and minerals is vital for their ideal growth. While children should fulfill all mineral requirements by following a healthy diet and eating nutrient-rich food, there can be circumstances they need an additional boost. That is where multivitamins come into the picture.
Vitamin Requirement in Kids
All kids need to include vital nutrients in their diet, which consist of the following:
Calcium: Essential for building strong bones.
Iron: Builds muscle and is essential to have healthy red blood cells.
Vitamin A: Aids in the development of tissues and a strong immune system. Supports having healthy skin, eyes, etc.
Vitamin D: Encourages conception of tooth and bones
Vitamin B12: Helps develop a healthy nervous system, fast metabolism, and essential for kids to have more energy.
The daily requirement for each kid is different and also varies as per age. Children need more vitamins for the development of their bones and brain growth.
Most clinics and doctors recommend that children rely on a balanced diet and incorporate lots of fruits and vegetables in their diet. But sometimes, children can be very picky eaters, have low immunity, follow a vegetarian diet, eat too much junk food, or have fizzy drinks. This implies that supplements are required in addition to eating healthy food.
How to Choose a Vitamin
Whenever you think aboutmultivitamins for kids, make sure that they are from a trusted and good quality company and are made especially for kids. The dosage needs to be in accordance with the requirement of kids.
If you overdose on any of these supplements, it is important to contact your health care provider immediately and get support. Certain vitamins like gummy bears are easier to eat, and one might eat more than required. Therefore, make sure that all vitamins are out of the reach of children and only given to them as and when needed.
How to make sure your Kids have Multivitamins
Not every child will react the same way to multivitamins or want to have them on time. Make sure that children have a multivitamin only after they’ve taken a proper meal because this way, they would be able to better absorb the medicine. It should not be taken on an empty stomach. If your kid cannot take a tablet, you can resort to a chewable or liquid option for their ease.
Due to the ingredients of the kid's vitamins, they might seem like a candy or too sweet. Make sure that any gummies or chewable are not treated as a dessert, and children eat them in the prescribed quantity only.
Multivitamins to Opt For
Some examples of good multivitamins for children are Ritual Essential for Kids 4+, Smarty Pants Kids, Olly Kids Multi+ Probiotic Gummy, Zarbees Natural Complete Toddler Multivitamin, etc.
These multivitamins are important for providing your kids with the required nutrients apart from their daily diet. But any vitamin for children should not be purchased over the counter; instead, you should consult a proper physician before starting to take them.
Key Learnings
Kids' multivitamins are not as easy to take as the ones made for adults. A lot of factors need to be considered to ensure that your child is getting a vitamin as per their health requirement and age. The way to introduce supplements in children’s diet should be smooth so that we can reap the maximum benefit from it. These supplements, along with a balanced diet, are key for healthier growth.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.