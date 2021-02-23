If you have never heard of Tepache, it is time you became acquainted. Delicious flavors of Mexico that the most die-hard foodie can appreciate are a surprising health food beverage that you won’t want to put down!
A Traditional Street Food That Is Good For You
Tepache is a pineapple-based, fizzy beverage that uses raw, turbinado sugar and traditional Mexican spices to bring you a delicious drink that many Latin American generations have enjoyed.
Served cold, many versions of this street food drink exist throughout Mexico and beyond. Found in the tiniest villages, to the thriving streets of the big cities, the iconic flavors in Tepache will delight you and your family, as it provides the benefits of a fermented beverage that contains an abundance of body-friendly probiotics and prebiotics.
Lightly Fermented, For Your Health
Using traditional methods of making Tepache, the whole pineapple is combined with piloncillo (raw turbinado sugar, and various spices to produce a fizzy beverage that is lightly fermented from the natural yeasts in the pineapple that combine with the sugar to create a byproduct of bubbles and a small amount of alcohol.
The extra benefit of this delicious drink is that it contains lactic acid, probiotics, and prebiotics. The fermentation, probiotics, and prebiotics are suitable for your intestinal flora—which means they do good things for your body from the inside out.
Many people spend lots of money on probiotic supplements. Wouldn’t it be nice to get some of these beneficial things from a delicious drink that you can enjoy with friends and family?
Tepache contains some of the same good things that kombucha has, but without the vinegar aftertaste, some people find off-putting about kombucha.
Tepache is usually drunk over ice and occasionally topped off with some beer to make a delicious, fizzy nightcap. This unique Mexican drink is the perfect addition to your next cookout or even enjoying a relaxing day off. Rest assured that it tastes like a Mexican holiday, but it does great things for your insides that tequila can never do!
Good Health Never Tasted So Delicious
Tepache is an adventure for your palate, now available in cans and multiple flavors: traditional, regional influences that bring you tamarind, mango, and ginger flavors to try. Don’t be afraid to jazz up your favorite cocktail using tepache as a mixer for rum, tequila, or caipirinha. It pairs well with many flavors, from savory to spicy to sweet. Herbal elements, such as mint, basil, and floral flavors, can add exciting garnishes to your signature cocktail - made with tepache.
The next time you gather with friends for a patio party, instead of popping open run of the mill beers or messing about with salt and a blender to make margaritas, introduce your friends and loved ones to this enjoyable street drink that is enjoyed throughout Latin America and has been enjoyed for many generations. Your guests will be surprised to find out that this tasty, fizzy beverage is also suitable for their health, providing a boost to immunity and digestive health. Tepache is much more than an average carbonated drink, and the exotic variety of flavors is just the tip of the iceberg of how much more it has to offer.
Instead of spending a week making this fruity concoction at home, grab some bottles that are already perfectly fermented and ready to enjoy. It will become your new favorite treat - and nobody has to know how good it is for your health, on top of being unique!
(guest article)
