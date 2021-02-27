Mezcal is an agave-based liquor. Though it is similar to tequila, it is crafted from various agave, whereas tequila is only made from blue Weber agave. The exact flavor of mezcal will depend on the region that the agave base is grown, but many are either smoky or chalky.
As with other types of liquor, many people don't like to stomach the taste of mezcal. Luckily, there are some yummy cocktail recipes you can make that just about anyone will love—one of our personal favorites of mezcal recipes in this fun and unique Mezcal Margarita cocktail.
If you like margaritas, this is the drink for you. This recipe adds a mezcal twist to the classic Margarita, which typically only has three ingredients. This version has four ingredients. Let's check out this super fun mezcal drink.
How Mezcal Changes the Flavor
Mezcal has a smoky flavor that adds more depth to the Margarita. You can technically make a Mezcal Margarita using only mezcal, not mezcal and tequila (which we use in this recipe). However, the smokiness of mezcal can make a Mezcal-Only Margarita incredibly overpowering, even to someone who likes the flavor of mezcal.
Adding both tequila and mezcal will add depth and smokiness to the drink while balancing it out. As a result, it will give you a slightly smokier flavor to the classic Margarita.
Mezcal Margarita
Recipe Info
Prep Time: Less than 5 minutes
Method: Shaken
Yield: 1 serving
Calories: 166
What You’ll Need
- 1 ounce of mezcal
- 1 ounce of tequila (Blanco or reposado)
- 1 ounce of Cointreau
- 1 ounce of fresh lime juice
- Flaky sea salt or kosher salt (for the rim)
- 1 sliver of lime for garnish
- 1 cocktail shaker
- 4 cubes of ice for shaker
- Additional ice for taste
Instructions
- Begin by cutting a lime. Using a single wedge, run the line around the glass rim. This will provide moisture for the salt to stick to. Then, dip the rim of the glass into the salt. You can also use kosher salt.
- Place equal parts of mezcal, Cointreau, tequila, and lime juice inside your cocktail shaker. Also, add 4 cubes of ice into the shaker. Shake the cocktail shaker until it is chilled.
- Pour the Margarita mixture into your prepared glass. Add as much ice as desired, place a sliver of lime around the rim for decoration, and then serve immediately.
What To Serve With Your Mezcal Margarita
When most people think of margaritas, they think of beach bars and endless summer days. Even though this certainly is one of the best times to drink a Margarita, you can pair a Mezcal Margarita with a delicious lunch or dinner.
Because of the strong smokey and lime flavors within a Mezcal Margarita, you should pair it with chicken or shrimp dishes that also include lime juice. This will allow the meal to match the drink really well in terms of the flavor profile.
For example, carne asada will taste great with a Mezcal Margarita. You could also try a Santa Fe chopped salad. Some other delicious foods to pair with the Mezcal Margarita include jerk chicken, Key West shrimp cakes, enchiladas, and Margarita pie.
Final Thoughts
You can easily make Mezcal delicious by making a unique Margarita cocktail. This recipe will give a fun twist to a classic favorite. Whether you have a beach day or a tropical-themed dinner, this Mezcal Margarita can be your go-to drink.
If you are really adventurous, you can think of other variations to add to your Mezcal Margarita. You can toss in some jalapenos into the cocktail shaker to make it spicier, or you can experiment with different types of tequila and mezcal. Either way, keep it fun and delicious and pair it with a lime-flavored meal.
