A bit over three years have passed since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of New Jersey in the case of Murphy v. NCAA. The immediate aftermath of the ruling was an invalidation of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act. The PASPA, for short, is a federal law which essentially banned individual states from regulating and taxing sports betting for the past 25 years.
The decision did not, in itself, legalize sports betting in the U.S., but instead offered individual state governments the option of legalizing the matter in each jurisdiction. This has led to a boom in the American regulated sports gambling industry. State governments seem very eager to open up the new avenues of tax revenue and sports betting fans are happy to be partaking in a, now legal, pastime. One that used to only be available through non-regulated bookies and/or low stakes arrangements with friends. The American Gaming Association has estimated that 97% of the $150 billion gambled yearly in the US, before this ruling took place, was done illegally.
Twenty-two American states have already set up regulated sports betting markets. At least nine more are expected to do so in the near future. This leaves Americans wondering where and how they should be placing their next betting slip, and IndiaWest News is here to help with some helpful advice.
Where can Americans Place Legal Online Bets?
Since the starting gun was fired, participating states have each developed their own approach to regulating sports betting. This translates into some states allowing the full suite of betting options; including online and offline options. Other states have chosen to keep the betting not only at brick-and-mortar locations such as casinos or lottery shops. A third group of states have chosen to continue the outright ban on any sports betting.
Given the ongoing pandemic and the various restrictions that come with it, let’s first look at the available options for online sports gambling in the US. Major sportsbook providers such as BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetRivers are enjoying majority of the market share.
A lesson that U.S. bettors should learn from their Australian, British, or European counterparts is that they should always make sure they’re spending their money and having their fun with accredited operators. Part of that means checking that the website they’re placing bets on is officially licensed. Gambling licenses are essential because owning one means that the operator works within the law, offers fair games and odds, and pays taxes to their jurisdiction’s governmental authority.
The first state that has allowed the full suite of both online and offline sports gambling is New Jersey. As the first to regulate, they have also established the golden standard for the regulated sportsbook. Most of the other interested states are now attempting to emulate the successes seen in New Jersey’s casinos. Some news outlets report New Jersey’s gambling revenues have reached around $5 billion yearly out of sportsbooks and about 80% of that is from online play.
Other states which offer a wide selection of online sports gambling options are:
- Oregon
- Nevada
- Arizona
- Wyoming
- Colorado
- Iowa. Illinois
- Michigan
- Indiana
- Tennessee
- Pennsylvania
- West Virginia
- Virginia
- New Hampshire
- Rhode Island
Of the above, it should be noted that each state has a minor variation in their approach. For example: Nevada, Illinois, and Iowa require that bettors first register physically in a casino before being allowed to bet online. New Hampshire and Rhode Island only offer online sportsbooks through one operator – DraftKings and Caesars, respectively. Oregon, goes so far as to only allow sports gambling through the official state lottery app.
While not on the list of states that allow online sports bets yet, New York is almost a done deal. The necessary legislation was already signed in April of 2021. The laws are set to take effect starting in 2022. New York’s decision came as a result of studies estimating the potential revenue for sports betting to be in the hundreds of million dollars.
Other US States
There are currently nine American states where sports gambling is legal and regulated, but only allowed at physical casino locations, state lottery establishments, or other brick-and-mortar operators. The reasons for not adopting online sports betting vary by state but political and cultural conservatism is often a large factor, especially in places like Arkansas and Mississippi. In some cases there is a desire by the state to maintain a specific monopoly on the sports betting industry as it is in Montana.
Seven American states are in the process of creating frameworks for regulated sportsbook operators. Many are even as far as awaiting final action by regulators to set the date of their first actual bet. Florida and Wisconsin are two states stuck in this legal limbo. They’ve both technically legalized it, but they still must complete the regulation in order to get to the first bets.
Nine additional states, including Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, and Vermont are all either awaiting the passage of legislation or have expressed explicit interest in taking action towards legalizing online or offline sports betting.
Lastly, Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Minnesota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, have yet to make any moves towards legalization and in a few cases have voted specifically against legalizing sportsbooks.
In the end, most Americans now have the option of placing wagers on their favorite sports, through well-regarded sportsbook operators. In most cases they can do so online from the comfort of their own homes, when merely three years ago they had no such option. All in all, the industry looks to be evolving in the right direction in the US.
